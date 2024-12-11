Venture Into the Wild This Festive Season at Pullman Bali Legian Beach

Experience a memorable holiday season on the iconic beachfront of Legian, where Pullman Bali Legian Beach has curated a series of festive feasts and grand celebrations to welcome 2025. Delve into an enchanting festive adventure that combines holiday traditions with the island’s stunning natural beauty.

On 5 December 2024, the hotel kicks off the festive season with its signature sustainable Christmas tree lighting ceremony, symbolising its commitment to eco-conscious celebrations. Fashion from reclaimed driftwood, the unique creation is illuminated as the Eben Hazer Orphanage choir serenaded guests with Christmas carols, marking the official beginning of the festive holidays.

On Christmas Eve (24 Dec), prepare to welcome the most wonderful time of the year with the ‘Jungle Bells Adventure’ Christmas Eve Dinner. Held from 6pm to 9.30pm at Montage All-Day Dining, gather with loved ones and indulge in bold flavours and artistic presentations. The evening will feature vibrant performances including a live band and a captivating cabaret show, filling the air with magic and wonder. Stilt walkers and the enchanting décor bring the jungle theme to life. The dinner is priced at IDR 450,000++ per person.

On New Year’s Eve (31 Dec), the hotel invites guests to immerse in the ‘Enchanted Wilderness’ at Montage All-Day Dining. Usher in 2025 with a lively night featuring a live band, exotic cabaret forest dance, hula performances, and bold, glam forest dancers, setting the tone for a spectacular celebration. Held from 7pm to 10.30pm, guests can savour a spectacular feast with free-flow beverages, priced at IDR 1,950,000nett per person. After dinner, guests can enjoy complimentary access to the Beyond Countdown Party at the Legian Ballroom.

For those seeking a more intimate NYE celebration, the Moonlit Reverie’s exclusive Infinity Pool dinner presents a magical evening under the stars as you dine with views overlooking the Indian Ocean and the festivities happening at Legian Beach. Guests can revel in free-flow alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Held from 8.30pm to 2am, the dinner is priced at IDR 2,950,000nett per person.

After fuelling up during the delectable dinners, it’s time to head to the dazzling Beyond Countdown After Party. Held at the Legian Ballroom from 11pm to 3am, the electrifying party will feature pumping beats by DJ Kiara, while illuminated Glam LED Dancers spark up the night. The event is priced at IDR 500,000nett per person, inclusive of two glasses of alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverages, while guests of the New Year’s Eve dinners at Montage and the Infinity Pool can enjoy complimentary access to the event.

Children aged 6-11 dine for 50% off and Accor Plus members can enjoy a 10% discount on all the dining events.

Guests wanting to rejuvenate and enjoy a day of pampering during the festive season can head to Tjakra7 Spa and enjoy the Tjakara Divine Radiance package, a 120-minute treatment including a natural facial, a foot or back massage, head massage, and complimentary access to the Tripecta: Sauna, Steam, and Hydropool, priced at IDR 1,100,000nett per person.

For those seeking a festive getaway, the hotel also offers special festive stay packages available on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve for a 2-night stay. Each package includes a stay in the cosiest rooms to ensure guests experience a relaxing experience. Prices start from IDR 2,700,000++ per night during the Christmas period and IDR 5,500,000++ per night during the New Year’s period, including daily buffet breakfast, and dinner for two on Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 762 500, WhatsApp at +62 811 376 2500 or email H6556@accor.com

Pullman Bali Legian Beach

Jl. Melasti No.1, Legian

+62 361 762 500 | +62 811 376 2500

H6556@accor.com

pullman-bali-legianbeach.com