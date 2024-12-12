The festive holiday is the season of giving, so if you need some inspiration for your festive shopping or looking to reward yourself with something unique, why not get something bespoke to Bali? Bali has several unique homegrown concept stores that offer a diverse and exquisite array of handcrafted, locally-made products. If you’re not sure where to start, here is a selection of Bali concept stores worth exploring for your end-of-year shopping.

Umah & Neighbours

Opened in 2022, Umah & Neighbours is a curated concept store located in the vastly developing neighbourhood of Pererenan. Formerly known as Kuratik Studio, the store underwent a creative rebrand in 2024, reinventing the concept of home as Umah & Neighbours.

“Umah”, meaning home in Balinese, symbolises a welcoming space, while “Neighbours” represents the sense of community and bringing people together. The name encapsulates the very essence of the store, welcoming the community to experience an exceptional shopping destination that nurtures connection, creativity, and a sense of belonging.

The concept store transcends traditional retail, standing as a one-stop shopping destination featuring a combination of local artistry with curated goods that showcase both tradition and innovation. At Umah & Neighbours, visitors can browse through an eclectic collection of local products, from handmade crafts to sustainable lifestyle products. The store is committed to supporting local artisans and providing visitors with a variety of high-quality goods.

Explore the various artisanal home goods, from handcrafted ceramic mugs and decorative wooden resin trays to home fragrance products such as artisanal candles, diffusers and room sprays. The store also carries a diverse range of fashion wear including shirts, t-shirts, dresses and bikinis to accessories such as sunglasses, hats, and jewellery.

So, if you’re looking for a store that features a vast selection of locally-made products with top-grade quality, Umah & Neighbours is worth a visit to find something to gift to friends and families or get something to reward yourself this festive season.

Located in Jl. Pantai Pererenan no. 120, Pererenan, Umah & Neighbours is open daily from 9am to 5pm.

+62 821 7122 9888 | @umahandneighbours

Toko Elami

If you’re seeking unique gifts for the design-curious, one homegrown shop located in Ubud features a collection of curated handmade goods, games, and gifts: Toko Elami. Founded during the pandemic by Daniela and Mila , Toko Elami was conceived when they were not able to organise events through Elami Productions, their full-service event design, planning, and production company, due to the restrictions of the pandemic.

Daniela and Mila missed connecting and bringing people together so they decided to create a new experience that still brought people together through art and creativity with handmade gifts. They initially began producing curated gift boxes and games, which proved to be successful, leading to them having a physical store of beautifully curated gifts made by artists.

With an unwavering commitment to supporting local makers, artisans and craftspeople, every product sold at Toko Elami is handmade in Indonesia. From classic handmade gifts and plastic-free games inspired by Bali, including the iconic Snakes & Ladders ART editions, Gumi Bali Playing Cards and Lotería de Bali, these bespoke products make wonderful gifts for friends, family, clients, employees, and events, no matter the occasion.

Browse through the various gifts in the shop, featuring Bali-inspired products including enamel pins such as the Canang Sari enamel pin, beautiful mono-printed and collaged cards, illustrated postcards, notebooks, t-shirts, and tote bags. Additionally, Toko Elami also offers customising services for those wanting to add their own touch with personalised gifts.

Toko Elami is located in Jl. Kajeng No. 19, Ubud. Open Monday (11am to 5pm), Tuesday-Friday (9am to 6.30pm), and Saturday-Sunday (11am to 5.30pm).

+62 821 4432 2325 | @tokoelami | elami.shop

Ganesha Bookshop

Ganesha Bookshop is an Ubud institution. Founded in 1986 by husband-wife team, Ketut Yuliarsa and Anita Scheeres, this charming and independent bookshop located on Jalan Raya Ubud has stood the test of time. From the days when Ubud displayed a scene of thatched roofs, bamboo houses and palm-lined streets, Ganesha Bookshop served as the community’s go-to destination for all things literary. In the early days, used books of all genres lined the shelves, but collections grew to include Indonesian history, politics art, culture and anthropology, becoming a repository of knowledge for those keen to learn more about Bali and Indonesia.

Ubud grew and grew around the store and today Ganesha Bookshop occupies its little corner of the town’s central street. But size says nothing of character, and this little bookshop is filled with just that. Offering a quiet and cosy refuge from the busy main road, customers can browse the curated shelves in peace, looking through the eclectic selection of used books, from novels to non-fiction. The benefits of being a part of history itself, Ganesha also has a substantial collection of rare and out-of-print publications of Indonesian studies, enticing collectors or avid readers to search for some potential treasures. Ganesha has curated must-read works by Indonesian authors, encouraging browsers to explore the riches of Indonesia’s literary scenes.

Other than books, the bookshop also displays a neat collection of Bali antiques, crafts, maps, prints and other charming souvenirs that offer fond memories of Bali. Finally, Ganesha’s ‘Books for Bali’ project invites customers to support Balinese literacy through their book donation programme, helping children across the island gain much-needed reading material, helping to foster a love for books at a young age.

Located on Jalan Raya Ubud, on the corner of Jalan Jembawan, Ganesha Bookshop is open daily from 9am to 6pm.

+62 361 970320 | @ganeshabookshop | ganeshabooksbali.com







