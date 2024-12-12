Ring in the New Year with The Jungle Club’s Odyssey Showcase

This New Year’s Eve, prepare to leave behind the ordinary and step into an extraordinary New Year as The Jungle Club Ubud presents an extravagant celebration to usher in 2025 in ultimate grandeur. The Ubud hotspot will transform into a magical wonderland of music with its New Year’s Eve Odyssey Showcase.

On 31 December 2024, make your way to the Ubud highlands as The Jungle Club provides a dramatic backdrop for what surely will be an unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebration. The Ubud hotspot will showcase an exclusive performance by Odyssey that promises to captivate your senses and set the tone for an epic night of festivities.

The Odyssey Showcase will feature a collective illustrious for their electrifying performances that shape the soundtrack of a generation. During this highly awaited evening, the event will also feature the powerful sounds of musical visionaries Dibidabo, Fakemood, Minors, and Soul Void.

Additionally, guests can also immerse in the venue’s breathtaking surroundings, where views of the lush jungles and riverside setting make for an idyllic destination to spend the year-end. The Jungle Club has also curated a series of festive experiences, from indulging in exquisite lunches or dinners, enjoying leisurely moments in the six pools, or organising private gatherings with friends at the intimate Boho Cave.

Indulge in a lavish last supper of 2024 at The Jungle Club, where they’ve prepared a specially curated New Year’s Eve menu, blending local delicacies with international favourites. Settle in at the signature Bambu Restaurant as you sip and savour expertly crafted cocktails and revel in the tantalising dishes. Designed in marvellous bamboo interiors, the venue features earthy tones that are complemented by the verdant greenery and soft lighting, offering the perfect ambience for a memorable dining experience.

For those seeking to host a private celebration with friends or family, the Boho Cave provides a serene and luxurious space that can accommodate up to 30 guests. Featuring cosy sofas, air conditioning, and a unique private swimming pool, Boho Cave boasts bohemian décor set against the natural cave walls enclosed by the magical jungle surroundings.

Celebrate in style during The Jungle Club’s New Year’s event, from the delectable dining festive dining offers to the high-energy entertainment from Odyssey’s exclusive performance, this New Year’s event will get you dancing ‘til midnight.

For more information, please contact +62 812 2220 1688 or email info@jungleclububud.com

The Jungle Club Ubud

Jl. Jaga Raga No. 8a, Ubud

+62 812 2220 1688

info@jungleclububud.com

jungleclububud.com