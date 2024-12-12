With treatment rooms that peer over the Uluwatu cliffs and out to the Indian Ocean, a massage experience doesn’t get more dramatic than at the award-winning Karma Spa. Beyond the spa’s impressive views, its fusion of traditional treatments and modern, biohacking therapies ensures that every guest leaves feeling wholly invigorated.

Part of the luxurious experiences found at Karma Kandara, the five-star resort’s Karma Spa is a destination in its own right. Blessed by its location, the spa lets the serene surroundings take the limelight, with its open-air, wooden-decked lobby allowing guests to take in the views of Uluwatu ‘s legendary swells as they roll into the golden beach below. Wellness is certainly a central offering at Karma Kandara, where guests can join fitness experiences like Muay Thai, Tai Chi and yoga; or explore a range of Balinese healing experiences ranging from temple blessings to hypnotherapy, sound healing and even professional acupuncture.

But sometimes all we need is a really effective pick-me-up. For this, we look to Karma Spa’s curated rituals, specifically the ‘2-Hour Island Detox’ which offers the perfect blend of massage, body scrub and an invigorating session in their Ocean Spa Suite, home to their biohacking therapies.

The Island Detox begins with a bespoke 60-minute massage, set inside one of the traditional bales that sits on the edge of the cliff. The views from this one-of-a-kind treatment room are worth it alone, with full panoramic windows looking over the beach below to the ocean beyond. It’s not uncommon for guests to peer out during treatments instead of closing their eyes, just to take it all in, with the sounds of the crashing waves reverberating up the cliffs for a real ocean atmosphere.

The massage takes inspiration from Bali’s own traditional methods, with a blend of long strokes for improved blood flow, and some more focused kneading to really soften any tightened muscles and tissues. The anatomy-trained bodyworkers at Karma Spa can really find those spots that need the work, leaving your body feeling fully at ease. To top this off, the session finishes with a detoxifying body scrub, utilising Bali’s own Sensatia Botanicals natural sea salt scrub to clear away any impurities. Then, a warm rinse in the outdoor shower where you’re one with the elements and can still enjoy the ocean vista.

With your body relaxed, it’s time to head over to the heart of Karma Spa: the Ocean Spa Suite. This sprawling private sanctuary is where you’ll find biohacking therapies, including an Infrared Sauna, Ice Bath, Ocean Shower and Warm Soaking Pool. As part of the ‘Island Detox’, guests are given 30 minutes to take advantage of the suite’s facilities.

Recently becoming one of the go-to wellness practices around the world, the ice bath and sauna combination gives the mind and body a world of wonders. Known as ‘contrast therapy’, the rapid transition between two temperature extremes pushes the body’s systems to react in ways that will have you feeling totally energised. What’s more, this is an ice bath and sauna session boasting perhaps the best views on the island.

Start with a 15-20 minute session in the infrared sauna, where you’ll sweat out all your body’s toxins, dilate your blood vessels, release endorphins and relax your muscles further. Infrared saunas use heated light to penetrate and heat the body, different from dry saunas that must heat the air in the enclosed space — this allows for directed heating to parts of the body and allows for easier breathing too.

Afterwards, it’s time for a plunge in the ice bath… 30 to 90 seconds, if you can manage. The sudden temperature drop causes your blood vessels to constrict, and your body releases a surge of adrenaline and norepinephrine. The ice water reduces inflammation and tissue swelling and improves muscle recovery.

The combination of both cold and heat therapies is a blast to the system, with many reporting a body-float sensation and improved mental clarity directly afterwards. But long-term it serves faster recovery, improved circulation, cardiovascular health, and immune system response.

Finish off with a quick dip in the outdoor jacuzzi for some sunshine and daydreaming before rinsing off in the Ocean Shower. Then, maybe it’s time to head down to Karma Beach for some seaside cocktails with toes in the sand.

The ‘Island Detox’ is but one of the many experiences offered at Karma Spa, available for both individuals and couples. It’s a great treatment for those who want to feel relaxed and re-energised, whether to recover from fitness or even get the mind and body ready for a big weekend. The biohacking therapies can also be booked without a massage, or packaged with other treatments.

Book your treatment directly, and make sure to request the Cliff Spa for a truly memorable experience.

+62 811 3821 5287

spareception@karmakandara.com

@karma.kandara.bali

karmagroup.com/karma-spa