Perched atop the majestic cliffs of Uluwatu, Umana Bali, an LXR Hotels & Resorts property, has quickly become a premier luxury destination on Bali’s southernmost tip, celebrated for its exquisite accommodations, captivating experiences, world-class dining, and curated experiences. The five-star resort recently reached an exciting milestone as it celebrated its 1st anniversary with a remarkable three-day celebration.

A Weekend of Grand Celebrations

Umana Bali celebrated its newest milestone with grand celebrations across three days from 15-17 November 2024. The resort hosted an exclusive event jam-packed with epicurean journeys, artistic showcases, and wellness offerings. During the events, esteemed guests indulged in a series of experiences, from a culinary journey headed by distinguished chefs to a fashion showcase and immersive wellness activities.

The celebration kicked off with a welcome dinner at the resort’s new Uma Beach House, where guests were treated to an evening enveloped in elemental Balinese themes through its décor, cuisine, and entertainment, including a captivating fire and dance performance by Bala Bali, and a live show by Angela July, setting a magical tone for the weekend.

The second night highlighted the pinnacle of the anniversary celebration, where guests enjoyed remarkable performances by an illuminated violinist, roving performers, water acrobatics, and an aerial showstopper. The evening featured a star-studded lineup of headliners, including musical talents Alessandro De Angelis and Bunga Citra Lestari.

Additionally, sibling celebrity chefs Arnold and Reynold Poernomo, took charge of the Commune Restaurant for the Gala Dinner, presenting a specially curated three-course menu combining local and international cuisine, complemented by fragrantly flavourful Balinese food stations.

Curated Island Experiences

Throughout the anniversary weekend, guests were invited to immerse in Bali’s rich heritage through cultural experience, delivering a deep connection to the island’s vibrant culture. Umana Bali launched a series of exclusive collaborations with prominent local artisans and brands. Invitees were given the opportunity to explore the art of ceramics with Kevala Ceramics, enjoy a luxury pop-up store from renowned fashion brand Votum by Sebastian Gunawan, and join jewellery-making workshops in collaboration with Clemence Jewelry.

The resort also introduced guests to their new wellness and cultural activities to enrich guests’ stay experience. The mornings start with rejuvenating yoga sessions led by professional instructors, followed by a variety of unique experiences, from Indonesian coffee tasting and Balinese cooking classes to Balinese wine tasting and special Balinese arak tasting.

“We are excited to celebrate this milestone and to reflect on the incredible journey Umana Bali has had over the past year. Our vision was to create a destination that offers both luxury and authenticity, and it is wonderful to see that vision come to life with the support of our partners and our dedicated team,” said Serpil Guney, General Manager of Umana Bali, LXR Hotels & Resorts.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 3007000 or visit their website here!

Umana Bali

Jl. Melasti, Ungasan

+62 361 300 7000

@umanabali

hilton.com