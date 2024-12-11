One of Bali’s most celebrated wellness destinations, Sacred River Spa at Four Seasons Sayan, has been revitalised. Channeling the ancient Balinese philosophy of Niskala (unseen forces), meaningful and transformative experiences await in the reopened healing haven.

The Sacred River Spa is very much a destination in its own right, sprawling across a verdant 4,970 square-metres that meets the banks of the flowing Ayung River from which the spa gets its name.

The entire enclave has been reimagined, with seven new private Spa Villas cocooned beneath the jungle canopy, each boasting a hand-chiselled stone bathtubs and state-of-the-art Lemi Portofino electric massage beds. Tradition and modernity each have their place. A peaceful new Yoga Pavilion stands adjacent to the river for dreamy sessions among the elements, named Dharma Satya, after the Sanskrit word for ‘truth’. Other new facilities include a hybrid infrared and Swedish Sauna Treatment Villa, a Sound Healing Room with a bespoke playlist by Sayan Music, a nail studio, retail space, a Relaxation Pavilion and Dharma Shanti Bale.

Every wall, terrace, entrance, and planted area has been conceived to augment the light, sounds, foliage and energies of the river valley surrounds. Artwork from Indonesian artists and ceramic masters grounds each area with their use of natural materials and calming colour palette.

Though, it is not only the physical space that has undergone a transformation. Sacred River Spa’s revised menu, centred on the Niskala philosophy, invites guests to go deeper, such as newly envisaged transformative water-centric treatments that harness the energetic flow from the intangible realm to the physical realm. Six signature Balinese Healing Rituals showcase traditional wisdom, including Restu Bumi – a spiritual cleansing featuring local instruments, herbs and a warm gemstone massage – and the purifying Tirta Ening, which channels the healing power of Bali’s revered water element.

Treatments are enhanced by a new collaboration with Synthesis Organics: a holistic plant-powered, energy-imbued line of skincare and aromatherapy products from Australia. All treatments begin and end with quartz crystal singing bowls tuned to nature’s intonation, 432 Hz, to harness the powerful effect of sound on multidimensional wellbeing.

Helping to weave traditional knowledge into the contemporary, luxury experience is resident Wellness Mentor Ibu Fera. A former Buddhist nun who studied the Dharma in monasteries across Asia, Fera leads complimentary meditation classes twice daily and hosts a series of Life Talks at the Spa each week. She also hosts the daily Sacred Nap, inviting guests to awaken the greater peace inherent within us all.

