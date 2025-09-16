DAESANG Group, Korea’s No.1 food company successfully ended their 5th DAESANG ETTF (Eat & Travel Film Festival), in Bali, Indonesia.

The DAESANG ETTF is a global cultural exchange program based on DAESANG group’s core value of “Respect” where university students of diverse nationalities and cultural backgrounds travel together and collaborate to produce short films on the theme of food.

This year, students from 17 different countries participated, showcasing their passion and creativity through filmmaking and cultural collaboration. The event took place across three of Bali’s bustling tourist districts: Kuta, Seminyak, and Canggu.

As part of the program, the group launched a special food promotion event titled ‘K-FOOD WEEK’ in between 21 to 23 August 2025, offering international tourists in Bali the opportunity to taste authentic Korean food free of charge.

The event took place through a partnership with eight local restaurants across Bali.

The Bali Crab

Jackson Lily’s

Temple by Ginger Moon

Pak Malen

Waroeng Bernadette

Warung Chef Bagus

The Naked Tiger

K Resto

All participating restaurants are well known among tourists and were carefully selected by DAESANG Group based on strict criteria.

If you’d like to learn more about the event and find additional information, please visit the link below: https://en.etfilmfestival.com/EVENT_K_FOOD_WEEK