They say that a good day always starts with a hearty breakfast and at Alila Villas Uluwatu, guests can expect exactly that and more. The five-star luxury resort takes breakfast very seriously, presenting a theatrical breakfast orchestra that guests can look forward to every single day.

Graciously perched atop the majestic cliffs of Uluwatu, Alila Villas Uluwatu’s gorgeous resort enjoys breathtaking views from a beautiful setting. When it comes to a leisurely breakfast, the resort does not disappoint. Imagine sipping on your morning coffee or indulging in the bountiful breakfast offerings in the open-air venue as you gaze across the mesmerising views of the Indian Ocean, with the cool, fresh ocean breeze brushing against your cheeks.

Breakfast Sausage Slider Breakfast Pizza Perkedel Benny

Revel in the eclectic selection of tantalising dishes featuring three new daily rotating menus alongside a la carte options that’ll surprise the taste buds. Start the amazing breakfast with the Fruits, Grains & Vegetable options with the likes of Seasonal Fruit Plate and Cereals (muesli, homemade granola, coco pops, corn flakes) to the Matcha Chia Seed Pudding (almond milk, coconut yoghurt, mango, passion fruit, coconut flakes) and Middle Eastern Bowl (steamed barley, tabbouleh, falafel, roasted pumpkin, hummus, lemon tahini dressing).

The Bread & Batter option offers dishes such as American Pancakes (hazelnut maple praline, butter), Chocolate French Toast (salted toffee whipped cream, banana brulee, caramelised cashew nuts) and Avocado Toast (turmeric sourdough, crushed avocado, mixed seeds, lime, coriander), while the Deli presents guests with Farmhouse Cheese (served with grapes and fruit jam) and Artisanal Cold Cuts (served with pickles and grain mustard).

Meanwhile, The Warung serves Indonesian dishes such as Bubur Ayam (rice porridge, chicken, boiled egg), Soto Ayam (chicken soup, rice noodles, boiled egg, cabbage) and Bubur Injin (black rice porridge, coconut milk). The breakfast experience also offers Eggs-specialties, from Your Choice of Eggs Any Style (beef or chicken sausage, bacon, baked beans, sauteed mushrooms, slow-roasted tomato) to Huevos Rancheros (skillet-baked eggs, black beans, tomato salsa, avocado, coriander), Truffle Bun (scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, truffle aioli, watercress, bacon jam) and Scrambled Tofu (turmeric sourdough, avocado, peperonata, watercress).

Pharmaceutical Shots Farmer’s Blend Superfood Smoothies

To complement the nutritious breakfast are health beneficial beverage offerings such as the Pharmaceutical Shots including Time to Shine (celery, ginger, lemon) and Hangover (ginger, galangal, green apple, lemon), and the Farmer’s Blend options such as Beet ‘N’ Berry (beetroot, strawberry, carrot, apple, orange) and Just Green (green apple, celery, coriander, cucumber, kale, ginger) or the Superfood Smoothies such as Hulk (spirulina, moringa, spinach, kale, chia seeds, dates, banana, coconut milk, soy milk) and Pink Panther (pitaya, apple, banana, pineapple, veggie protein, lemon, goji berries).

Other beverages offered include selections of Specialty Hot Beverages, Artisan Tea and Coffee, or if you’re looking for a little morning buzz, try out the Breakfast Concoctions such as Westpresso Martini (vodka, cold brew espresso, Nusantara coffee liqueur, salted caramel) or Organic Mary (vodka, green tomatoes, celery, cucumber, kale, sea salt, citrus, cilantro, honey, black sesame, tabasco).

To align with their commitment to sustainability, all dishes are using fresh, seasonal and locally sourced ingredients, with bamboo straws provided to guests upon request. All dishes are also seasoned with Himalayan pink salt, which is rich in minerals that help detoxify the body and are beneficial to your health.

The Alila breakfast is available daily from 7am to 11am. To check out the full menu, click here!

For more information, please contact wa.me/628113855729 or email avucomhost@alilahotels.com

Alila Villas Uluwatu

Jl. Belimbing Sari, Banjar Tembiyak, Desa Pecatu

+62 811 3855 729

alilahotels.com/uluwatu