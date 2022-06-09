One of the capital’s iconic restaurants has gone through an exciting transformation, out of which Double Bee Café and Resto has emerged! This cosy eatery adds a refreshingly contemporary dining destination to Denpasar, as well as being one of the first pet-friendly restaurants in the area.

An All-New Look

Previously known as Braga Permai Bali — a classic and colonial-inspired venue that was very much an institution — the classic restaurant has been given a total face-lift. With totally new exterior and interior renovations, Braga Permai re-emerges as Double Bee Café now, presenting an atmosphere that resonates with today’s tastes.

The inside dining area is sleek and cosy, suitable for lunch gatherings to casual yet intimate dinners. Outside, an open courtyard is a place for fun and entertainment, with a bar, dining tables and live music all found within the surrounds of a residential garden. Both inside and out, the feeling of the venue is akin to a home, a very welcoming space one can ease into comfortably.

Uniquely, Double Bee Café and Resto is one of the first pet-friendly restaurants in Denpasar, located around the corner from Level 21 Mall. The venue openly invites diners to bring their ‘furry friends’ to accompany them in the courtyard space for meals. This is a real hit for the area, as Denpasar is actually a hotbed for dog owners — a stroll in Renon Square on a Sunday morning is proof enough!

The Menu at Double Bee Café



Doubling down on their ‘homeyness’, the menu at Double Bee is all about comfort and home-cooked goodness. This new food and beverage concept showcases various street food dishes from around the world — because street food is the ultimate comfort food!

If you’re feeling ‘peckish’ and want little snacks to nibble on, you’ll find a unique Korean-Style Corndog (with cheese), the Dutch favourite Bitterballen crockets, Netted Spring Rolls and spicy Habanero Chicken Wings. Their soups are surprising winners, with Green Mussels in a Lemon Grass Broth and a creamy Asparagus Soup taking the ticket.

Asparagus Soup Salmon Mentai Korean Beef Ribs

Japanese Hambagu

There’s a whole variety of mains, from pizzas, pasta, hotdogs, burgers, a range of rice bowls and fried rices to choose from and big meaty dishes for the carnivores. Some highlights include the Australian Wagyu Beef Burger (IDR 80K+), Korean Beef Ribs served with Kimchi (IDR 75K+), Salmon Mentai served with edamame, spinach, nori, furikake and mentai sauce (IDR 70K+). Among their more unique offers is the Japanese Hambagu, with home-made Japanese AUS Wagyu Beef patty, served with garlic rice, topped with a sunny side up egg (IDR 70K+).

The comfort continues into their desserts and drinks, with creative homemade donuts desserts like Donut Worry Bee Happy (IDR 25K+)or their outrageous Donut Pop Sundae Ice Cream, Japanese Cheesecake and traditional Indonesian ‘Es Cendol’, or shaved ice. You’ll find everything from over-the-top ‘Freak Shakes’ to flavoured teas (like Chrysanthemum, Korean Ginger Lemon Tea, Rosella tea) and more on the drinks menu. There are also Signature and Original Cocktails available, starting from IDR 55k+ and a good wine list with both international and local wines.

Donut Worry Bee Happy Es Cendol Endol

It’s a key to note that Double Bee Café and Resto offers great value for money, a really affordable menu for the superb dishes, as shown above with some of the listed dishes. This Denpasar hotspot is open Monday to Sunday, 11am to 10pm, with plenty of parking for cars and motorcycles available (and even stands for cyclists).

Head over with friends and family — furry or not — and give this cosy café and resto a try!

Double Bee Café and Resto

Jl. Diponegoro No.101,Denpasar Barat (Maps)

Whatsapp: wa.me/+6281239281649

Instagram: instagram.com/doublebeecafeandresto