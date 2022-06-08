The Balinale International Film Festival presents its 15th edition this 9 to 12 June 2022, setting up an extended weekend perfect for cinephiles and movie lovers across the island.

Move aside Netflix, because Balinale is back! The prestigious film festival, which started in 2007, has announced their return to a live program, with four days of newly released, never-seen-before independent Indonesian and foreign movies.

2022 Festival Details

Taking place at XXI Cinema at Beachwalk Mall, Kuta, from Thursday 9 June to Sunday 12 June, this year’s festival will feature a total of 63 films from 26 countries. Balilnale is a favourite for real film aficionados with its incredible variety of independent films across an array of genres, styles and languages. You’ll find narrative features, documentaries, short films and more. This is the core mission of the festival.

“It is our driving passion to expose Indonesian film alongside an international line-up, which we hope will drive pride and passion in our local film makers,” shares Deborah Gabinetti, Founder of Balinale.

This isn’t a pure ‘movie binge’, as the festival will have premieres for all-new films, attended by producers, directors and/or actors from selected features, which makes Balinale an important platform for filmmakers and an opportunity for the audience to engage and learn more about each story, and this visual art in general.

Some highlights include the world premiere of Keluarga Cemara 2 officially opening the festival on Thursday, 9 June with the film’s director Ismail Basbeth in attendance. The heart-warming inspirational movie is full of important life lessons told through humour. As well as a unique and live hologram presentation with Hong Kong producer and director Stanley Kwan, for an introduction to his critically acclaimed 1988 restored classic, Rouge, as part of a section of films celebrating Hong Kong SAR 25th Anniversary.

There is an entire program of in-cinema films at Beachwalk Mall from 9 to 12 June, but there is also an Online Program with selected features for those unable to attend in-person. The online showings are available from 9 to 17 June 2022.

For in-cinema passes, watchers must pre-register online for each movie (only IDR 25.000): https://www.balinale.com/festival/

Online program is available on Book My Show: https://balifilmfest.bigtix.io

Balinale 2022 Line-Up

This year’s lineup offers a wide variety of genres. You’ll find the documentaries like: Mentawai – Souls of the Forest, a documentary on the last indigenous people of the archipelagos of Sumatra, Indonesia (50 mins); or the Polish documentary, Bucolic (Bukolika), on a family living on the outskirts, an exposé on human emotion, interaction and new ways of life (1hr 10mins).



Emotive and pensive features on the list include: Inside a Funeral Hall, an independent Korean feature film about a man imagining his future funeral (62 mins); The Miniaturist of Junagadh, an enthralling short narrative from India, centred on the secrets of a well-known miniature painter, based in 1947 during the Partition in India (29 mins); or A Daughters Lullaby, an emotional short narrative filmed in Indonesia, on a girl dealing with the death of her father and a buried trauma (17mins).

Some of the filmmakers in attendance include:

Robert Chappell (USA) – cinematographer, director

Collaborated with director Errol Morris on The Fog War which won an Academy Award for Best Feature Documentary (2003), as well numerous other notable feature length documentaries including Standard Operating Procedure, about the Abu Ghraib prison scandal, Bobby Fischer Against The World, about the fateful US-Russian chess match, the mini-series, HILLARY, and most recently, MLK/FBI with Sam Pollard

Randolf Zaini (IDN) – writer, director

Created commercials, award winning short films, and live theatrical productions, as well as a sound designer. He has written numerous screenplays for his fellow directors. Preman is his feature directorial debut In Competition at Balinale 2022.

Anji Sauvé Clubb (USA) – director, producer

Winner of the AICEF 2021 Prize awarded for her documentary Nomad Meets the City about a former Mongolian goat herder who works as a garbage truck driver striving to better his daughter’s education.

Lee Hohyun (KOR) – director, writer

Lee has worked on many films as an assistant director. His film Inside a Funeral Hall is making its world premiere at Balinale and in competition for Best Feature Narrative. Graduated Life Science as a major in Cheongju University.

For the full line-up of films head to: https://www.balinale.com/film-festival-2022/