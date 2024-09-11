Recently opened at ICON Bali Mall in Sanur, Blossom Steakhouse has been serving their signature take on premium meats overlooking the ocean. Adding to the great upmarket dining venues in the area, the restaurant has created a brand new weekend experience with the launching of their ‘Sunday Roast Buffet’.

Dubbed ‘A Feast by the Sea’, the all-new Sunday Roast Buffet invites guests for an indulgent luncheon that spans from 11pm to 3pm. This all-you-can-eat buffet spread features fresh steaks, seafood and sides, serving the best of what Blossom Steakhouse is known for, in abundance!

For the roast traditionalists, the classic Roast Beef, Potatoes, Vegetables and authentic Yorkshire Pudding are all on the menu. But Executive Chef Brenton Banner has added much more temptations. Fresh Oysters and Prawns on Ice, served with lemon, lime, mignonette and cocktail sauce; Roast Chicken and Pork; Grilled Mixed Seafood; Buffalo Chicken Wings; plus a selection of local meats and cheeses are part of the spread.

The buffet extends to tasty desserts as well, with Lemon Meringue Tart, New York Cookies, Raspberry Macaron, Mini Pavlova, Choux de Craquelin making for the perfect sweet finish.

Live entertainment sets a vibrant scene for this new Sanur Sunday Roast, adding to the atmosphere of this sophisticated restaurant. Guests can choose a table in the chic indoor space, private dining room as well as an outdoor terrace, offering views out over to the Sanur beachfront. Special beer and wine packages are also available for those looking to make their Sunday feast that much more special.

Priced at IDR 450,000++ per adult, and IDR 190,000++ per child (12 and under).

Daily High Tea: A Relaxing Afternoon Ritual

Taking full advantage of their idyllic ocean views, Blossom Steakhouse also offers an elevated High Tea experience, available everyday from 3pm to 5pm. Whether taking a break from an afternoon of shopping, or perhaps in need of some refreshment after a stroll down the beachfront, this generous High Tea affords the perfect way to refresh and replenish.

This is a leisurely experience, featuring imported premium teas and a curated selection of both sweet and savoury treats. Of course, traditional fresh-baked Scones with Cream and Jam are part of the spread, as are Lemon Meringue Tart, Choux de Craquelin, Mini Bagels with smoked salmon and cream cheese; just to name a few of the goodies that each person will be served.

High Tea at Blossom brings a perfect close to the day, finishing up at dusk before the sun sets and the night comes in. Priced at IDR 199,000++ per person.

Blossom Steakhouse

+6282266362068

@blossomsteakhouse

blossomsteakhouse.com