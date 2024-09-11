While Bali’s mainstream food and beverage scene is dominated by impressive and stylish dining destinations, serving up an array of global cuisines, the island’s homegrown culinary heritage continues to be a main draw. Inviting visitors to explore some of Bali’s legendary local eats, The Will Meyrick Experience – Street Food Tours is a curated journey for anyone with a zest for culture, gastronomy and adventure.

Will Meyrick is a recognised name among Indonesia’s (and Australia’s) culinary communities; locally he is known for six celebrated restaurants, including Mamasan , Hujan Locale, Honey & Smoke , Billy Ho, Buzo , as well as Will St. in Perth. Chef Will has long had a passion for street food and Asian cuisine and this is certainly evident as inspirations in his menus. As such, this experience of getting on the ground and discovering local flavours is something he wants more people to enjoy.

Thus, the Street Food Tours was born, a food-focused journey around Bali’s hidden culinary gems. Two distinct culinary experiences are available, a Day Tour and a Night Tour, each showcasing different traditional delicacies and immersion into the local food culture. For those keen to see the early morning bustle of the markets, the authentic liveliness of locals out for daily errands or after their quick pre-work feeds in the warungs (local eateries), then the Day Tour is for you.

From local markets to historic establishments and legendary eateries, The Street Food Tours predominantly focus on Denpasar, the thriving urban centre of the island, though tours to other regions are also available.

The Day Tour commences early in the morning, with transport picking you up and heading to the first meeting point where you’ll first meet your local tour guide, Pak Kadek Miharjaya, at his family home in Desa Pedungan. A Denpasar native, Pak Kadek will give you a tour of his family compound and provide fascinating insights into the traditions and culture of Bali.

A veteran in the hospitality and F&B industry, having worked with Chef Meyrick for over two decades, there’s no one better to lead the tour of Denpasar than Pak Kadek himself where his extensive knowledge of the island’s culinary and culture is unquestionable.

After a tour of his family home, Pak Kadek starts the culinary expedition. If you’re a fan of pork, then the first stop will be a hit, a local eatery serving a quintessential Balinese staple: Babi Guling (suckling pig). Found hidden within an alley, this local warung operates in the house of a local resident, which is already busy with customers and delivery drivers picking up orders in the morning. You’ll find plenty of seating within the residence to enjoy this hearty traditional dish.

An exclusive aspect of the tour, Pak Kadek takes you to where the suckling pigs are spit-roasted over hot coal and flames; a process that takes place inside of a local residence!

Next, the tour takes you to another local favourite, a warung distinguished for one specific specialty – tipat tahu, featuring tofu, tipat (rice cake), telur dadar (omelette), tauge (bean sprouts), doused with peanut sauce and served with kerupuk (crackers). Simple but more than satisfying, as seen from the lines of customers that come to eat here throughout the day.

After two full meals, you’ll visit a historical coffee shop that has existed since the 1930s located along the old ‘rukos’ (shophouse) on the lively lanes of Denpasar. Walking into the coffee shop, you’ll be transported to the olden days, where the establishment retains the charm of its colonial-style interiors, décor and furnishings. In addition to its coffee selections, you can buy coffee products from various regions of Indonesia, as well as international ranges.

Then, it’s time to hit the traditional market! Located near the coffee shop, you’ll walk through the streets of Denpasar and encounter street vendors, providing a great chance to interact with the locals along the way. The traditional market is located within a large building where each floor features rows of vendors selling vegetables, spices, fruits, meats, fish, poultry, and more. You might come across plenty of produce that might be unfamiliar but that’s where Pak Kadek comes in to enlighten you.

Following the market visit, it’s time for more indulgences. The next warung is beloved for its ‘nasi campur’ (mixed rice), a dish featuring rice served with a variety of accompaniments such as satay lilit, egg, shredded chicken, fried tempeh and potatoes, urap, shrimp, sambal, and shrimp crackers.

Concluding the Street Food Tour is a famous warung known for its ‘sate plecing’, a savoury Balinese pork satay served with two types of sauce: a sweet sauce and a spicy ‘plecing’ sauce. Though the space is relatively small, it gets especially busy during lunchtime.

We’ll leave a little bit of mystery regarding these iconic culinary destinations, but if we’ve sparked curiosity and ignited your spirit of adventure, why not book a tour and discover these culinary treasures yourself? The most important rule to follow: come hungry!

Priced at IDR 1,500,000 per person, the Street Food Tour is available upon reservation with a two-person minimum and a maximum of 10 participants per group. The total duration of the tour is approximately 6.5 hours and the booking includes return transfers from accommodations in South Bali with air-conditioned transport and an English-speaking tour leader. Participants with dietary restrictions and allergies are required to notify the tour organiser upon booking.

To find out more, please visit willmeyrick.com/experiences