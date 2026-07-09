SugarSand, Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach’s celebrated beachfront venue, enters a new chapter with the launch of a reimagined ‘Borderless’ menu, meticulously curated by recently appointed Chef de Cuisine, Made Sutarga (Chef Ega).

This latest culinary direction marks a bold and highly anticipated evolution for SugarSand, where seasonal local ingredients are elevated through global techniques while honouring sustainability and the brand’s quintessential neighbourhood character. Beloved izakaya favourites remain available on the menu, now complemented by an exciting lineup of new creations.

Drawing on nearly two decades of experience at acclaimed venues across Singapore, Florida and Australia, Chef Ega brings his signature expertise to the kitchen. His culinary philosophy embraces house-made garum, fermented verjuice, artisanal pickling and preservation techniques that not only extend shelf life, but also deepen flavour, celebrate local produce and minimise waste.

The Borderless menu showcases an eclectic collection of standout dishes. Highlights include the Raw Fish starter, enhanced with house-made garum; Lamb Gnocchi featuring fresh handmade pasta and a vibrant pumpkin gremolata; the indulgent Bone Marrow and Brioche; Sri Lankan Grilled Fish Curry; Squid Ink Fettuccine; and Open Onsen’s Raviolo. To finish, the Negara Chocolate delivers a decadent finale, featuring innovative aero and nitro chocolate textures.

More than simply a collection of dishes, Chef Ega’s borderless menu tells a story, inviting guests on a culinary journey that is experimental yet approachable. The new menu encourages diners to slow down and savour Bali’s coastline through thoughtful cuisine that is both nourishing and exciting, combining elevated wellness with exceptional flavour in one of the island’s most picturesque beachfront settings.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 822 3315 7226 or follow @sugarsand.bali for updates.

SugarSand

Jl. Double Six, Seminyak

+62 822 3315 7226

@sugarsand.bali

seminyak.hotelindigo.com