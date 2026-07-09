Raffles Bali unveils an exciting new culinary chapter as its oceanfront restaurant, Loloan Beach Bar & Grill, evolves into Loloan Coastal Peruvian, introducing the vibrant flavours of Peru’s Pacific coastline to Jimbaran.

Named after the Balinese word for “estuary”, where river meets sea, Loloan reflects a place of balance, transition and exchange. The philosophy extends to its refreshed identity, drawing inspiration from the shared maritime heritage of Peru and Bali. While Peru’s fishermen venture into the Pacific on handcrafted caballitos de totora and Bali’s fishermen launch their iconic jukung before sunrise, both traditions share a deep respect for the ocean, craftsmanship and the rhythms of coastal life.

Set on the cliff-edge of Raffles Bali with uninterrupted ocean views and glimpses of Mount Batukaru and Mount Agung on clear days, the restaurant remains a relaxed seaside destination while embracing a bold new culinary direction. Loloan Coastal Peruvian’s menu celebrates Peruvian cuisine through vibrant ceviches and tiraditos, dishes prepared over the live grill, and inventive plant-forward creations, all showcasing sustainably sourced ingredients and the day’s freshest local catch from nearby fishing communities.

From leisurely brunches by the sea to elegant sunset dinners, Loloan transforms effortlessly throughout the day. As dusk settles, the glow of candlelight, the aromas from the open grill and thoughtfully crafted cocktails create a warm, inviting atmosphere that complements the restaurant’s distinctive culinary offering. Blending Peru’s coastal flavours with the warmth of Balinese hospitality, Loloan Coastal Peruvian brings a fresh and distinctive dining experience to Bali’s ever-evolving culinary landscape.

Loloan Coastal Peruvian is open daily for lunch (12 PM to 5 PM) and dinner (6 PM to 10.30 PM).

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3821 9559 or follow @loloanbali for updates.

Loloan Coastal Peruvian

Jalan Karang Mas Sejahtera 1A, Jimbaran

+62 811 3821 9559

@loloanbali

raffles.com/bali

