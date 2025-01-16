Founders of Mason Adventures, Nigel and Yanie Mason , were in search of a new line of business outside of adventure tours and not directly linked to tourism. After exploring prospective opportunities in Bali, they saw that the Balinese chocolate industry had a lot of potential. There are of course existing chocolate makers, but with new technologies and techniques, Nigel and Yanie believed they could bring out the best of what Indonesian cacao beans could produce.

After researching the best in the modern world of chocolate makers, a year later they purchased state-of-the-art chocolate machinery and built their first factory near their elephant park. This was the beginning of a brand new venture: Mason Chocolates.

Fast forward to today, Mason Chocolates now works with a community of local farmers to grow an impressive plantation of 7000 cocoa trees around their chocolate factory in Tatag village, near Ubud. Nigel and Yanie chose to plant a very special cocoa tree that was originally grown by the Aztecs and Incas from South America, a variety that called Adele (or Criollo), a rare bean that came to Indonesia 350 years ago and today only makes up around 2 percent of cacao worldwide, having been replaced by higher yielding varieties over the years.

The bean produces a creamy, smooth tasting chocolate, and uniquely the seeds are white inside, distinct from the usual brown seeds of cacao, making it a highly sought-after cocoa globally. Growing locally, this would create a whole new flavour profile for Balinese chocolate.

With the development of a second, larger chocolate factory, Mason Chocolates produces an outstanding range of premium chocolates, made using Indonesian-sourced cacao, blending artisanal approaches with modern technology. Chocolate bars, pralines, truffles, cooking chocolate and three flavours of delicate ‘chocolate thins’ —or ‘After Dinner Mints’— make for a truly indulgent selection of confectionery. “We took a while to develop the new coconut thins,” comments Nigel Mason.

“They’re very unique in taste, but we thought the flavour would be an important link to the island we call home.” Guests can discover the ins-and-outs of chocolate making at the factory , where insightful classes and short tours are available.

Focused on taking Mason Chocolates to the next level are Nigel and Yanie’s sons, Jian and Shan, who were already involved in the family’s adventure businesses and elephant park. “During the Covid-19 pandemic we had to prioritise the well-being of our staff, many of whom have been a part of our family since 1989, and our herd of critically-endangered Sumatran elephants, entrusted to us in 1997,” explains Shan. “But now that Bali is back in full swing, it’s the right time for us to really develop Mason Chocolates.”

They are now working closely with farmers across Indonesia and Bali’s Jembrana region to expand their range, which includes very special single origin chocolates. “We want to showcase what can be done with the cacao of the archipelago,” adds Shan. “With that, we’ve brought in a fresh team, including our new head chocolatier from Italy who we’ll be working on great additions and improvements to our range, branding and direction.”

Find out more:

+62 8113 979 480 (WA)

hello@masonchocolates.com

@masonchocolates

masonchocolates.com