Get ready to dip, dine and drink in the latest seaside destination recently opened along the white sand beachfront of Ungasan. Uma Beach House presents a sophisticated coastal experience, complete with fresh Nikkei-inspired cuisine and tropical signature cocktails.

Under the white limestone cliffs that make up Bali’s dramatic southern peninsula sits Uma Beach House, its cream and sand colour palate and natural stone tide walls blending the venue in with its surroundings. With its classy, minimalist layout sprawling across the beachfront, Uma exudes a more boutique ambience in comparison to Bali’s more party-centric beach clubs, enticing guests in search for a destination to laze and graze under the sun, enjoying long lost afternoons luxuriating with great food and drinks.

Four distinct areas make up Uma Beach House, with a section dedicated to daybeds, sun loungers and a cabana overlooking the beach. The central bar area, with its rose walls adding a burst of colour, looks out over an open deck space and the glistening infinity pool. Finally, a dedicated dining area and sofa lounge is found tucked on the far side of the venue, for those there for Uma’s exquisite servings of Japanese and Peruvian fusion cuisine.

The Nikkei-inspired menu is a perfect match to Bali’s tropical clime, where bold, fresh and zesty flavours quench the summery heat. Of course the iconic ‘Cebiche Classico’, with salmon, ponzu, red chilli, makes an appearance, as does a local twist on this, the ‘White Fish Ceviche’, with cuts of barramundi cured in coconut lime. There is plenty of fresh seafood available, including fresh oysters, grilled Lombok octopus and a signature ‘Uma Seafood Platter’ featuring a little bit of everything. Ingredients are sourced from local fishermen from Sanur, and farms around Ungasan and Kintamani.

The bar menu is always an important component of any beach venue, and Uma Beach House’s offerings do not disappoint. Guests will find local craft beers on tap and international wines available by the bottle and by the glass, however the real stars are the signature cocktails. Highlights include the ‘Yuzu Glow Sunset’ (kafir lime gin, yuzu, vanilla, citrus and soda), the iconic ‘Hilton Piña Colada’ and the ‘UMA Harmony Fizz’ (Mancino Sakura Vermouth, Campari, elderflower, sparkling rose and citrus). For group drinks, nothing beats a generous jug of juicy, fruity sangria.

Whether its lounging under the sun with a cocktail in hand, or indulging in a flavourful dinner of Japanese and Peruvian cuisine, Uma Beach House promises relaxed elegance along the white sands of the Ungasan coastline.

Open Daily 10am to 9pm.

UMA Beach House at Umana Bali

+6281138316520 (WA)

@umabeach.house

website