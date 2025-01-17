One of Jakarta’s most popular steakhouses has opened up in the Berawa neighbourhood. Aged and Butchered Bali, a brand under MDA Restaurants, brings a new level of sophistication to the area’s dining options, with a moody and stylish restaurant and bar space, serving up some of the most premium cuts the world has to offer.

The restaurant has been thoughtfully designed to cater to diverse dining experiences, encompassing the main dining area that can accommodate up to 52 guests, divided into 11 tables. For private gatherings, two private dining rooms are available, each with a capacity of 9 guests, or merged into one space that can accommodate up to 18 guests.

Committed to delivering an authentic tongue-to-tail dining experience, Aged and Butchered Bali meticulously utilises every part of the kettle to produce exquisite dishes. From cutlery rests crafted from bone marrow to creative uses of other cuts in signature sides and appetisers, the restaurant seamlessly combines creativity with sustainability. Coffee wood is used in the charcoal grill to elevate the flavour profile of the steaks, infusing each cut with a distinct, aromatic richness.

Several signature must-try dishes include the Truffle Foie Bon Bon, Steak Tartare, Corn ‘n Cheese, 30 Days Wagyu Risvera Picañha, 45 Days Camembert Aged Ribeye, A5 Wagyu Kobe-Hyogo, Nikutama, Kata Rosu, Kagoshima, and Valrhona 70% Soufflé.

The full-service bar makes for an ideal spot for laidback evenings. Adding a fun and interactive twist for whisky aficionados, the bar features 27 whisky dispensers and a curated variety of handcrafted cocktails.

Aged and Butchered Bali is open daily from 5pm to 10pm.

+62 819 225 4785 | info@agedandbutcheredbali.com | @agedandbutcheredbali