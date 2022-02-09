From a young age, children already feel the pressure of that daunting question, “What do you want to be when your grow up?” Of course, adults know that careers can fluctuate and there is no fixed answer to this question, but for a young mind eager to discover themselves and dream of their future this is an important question to ponder over.

When it comes to someone’s future, the paths presented help to dictate in which direction one is able to walk. That is precisely the motivation behind the annual Career Day at Bali Island School: to introduce students to the many paths that exist before them, to open their eyes to the possibilities their futures may hold.

On 27 January, 2022, the Sanur-based international school once again held its annual Career Day on campus, having pushed the pause button on the event in 2021 due to the pandemic. Some students joined online, whilst many were present in person to hear directly from the invited professionals.

The event began with keynote speaker Rich Robinson, a BIS parent whose career has mainly been in the Information Technology industry. With a career in an industry that has rapidly evolved, Robinson shared to the students that future jobs and careers may not even exist yet today, with new technological breakthroughs and revolutions happening constantly. He shared this to open students’ minds to the opportunities that are yet to present themselves.

Following this, the event continued to separate panels focused on specific industries and fields of work, including: Hospitality/Tourism Industry, Sustainability/Environmental, Information Technology, Arts and Design, Communications/Journalism, Economics/Business, Medical, Law/Diplomacy.

There were 20 professionals on campus and 3 professionals joining in online, all of whom shared the journey, ins-and-outs and experiences from their own careers and disciplines.

The BIS Campus was filled with the energy of enthusiastic high calibre speakers like Melati Wijsen – founder of Bye Bye Plastic Bags and YOUTHTOPIA , Rina Mariani- General Manager of Andaz Bali, and Adam Sundqvist – Senior Creative Producer at Spotify to name a few.

Whilst the breadth of career paths that exist today are vast, the BIS Career Day provided a healthy mix and variety of fields to give students a taste of what possibilities lie ahead. Importantly, the discussions helped to demystify and shed light on what certain jobs might entail, or indeed to showcase that careers aren’t necessarily straightforward, to show that people can change job, take up new opportunities, to share even the downsides of certain fields of work.

“The students asked questions of the panellists to learn more about their studies and experiences. Students, teachers and professionals had a great time sharing with each other and making connections for learning,” reflects Noortje Janssen- BIS K-12 Counsellor.

Throughout the panel sessions and speaker sessions there was one constant message that is relevant in all the different disciplines: While grades and career should always be the aim of students, equally important is personal character development and the ability to adapt. In a modern day career you must strive to reinvent yourself to stay ahead of the game. You are always growing, so constant change is part of personal development, especially when facing unprecedented times like today.

Such events are central to the learning experience provided at Bali Island School, whose objective is to help nurture knowledgeable and well-rounded students, preparing them for whatever future they may choose. As an International Baccalaureate (IB) World School, BIS is fully authorised by the International Baccalaureate to deliver the Primary Years, Middle Years, and Diploma Programmes.

