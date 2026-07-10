Hidden along the busy streets of Petitenget, TAKK Restaurant reveals itself to those willing to ring a simple doorbell. Moments later, a team member comes downstairs to personally welcome guests, setting the tone for an evening that feels less like arriving at a restaurant and more like being invited into someone’s home.

Inspired by the Scandinavian word for “thank you”, TAKK is built around the idea of gratitude, for good ingredients, measured craftsmanship, real conversation, and the simple pleasure of sharing a meal. The concept embraces casual fine dining, pairing refined cooking with a relaxed atmosphere where guests are encouraged to slow down and enjoy the experience rather than rush through it.

As Scandinavian sensibilities meet classical French technique, complemented by subtle Asian influences and local ingredients, the menu reflects the same philosophy. Rather than drawing on different culinary traditions for novelty, each element is chosen with purpose, resulting in bold, balanced dishes that keep the quality of the produce at the forefront. The price for 5 acts, 15 courses and 1 dinner is IDR 1,029,000 ++, as well as a beverage pairing menu of seven, worth IDR 479,000 – IDR 579,000.

At the heart of the restaurant is an open kitchen, offering guests a glimpse into the chefs at work in putting dishes together, adding another layer to a transparent yet non-theatrical experience. The focus remains on the craft itself, with precise technique and attention to detail on every plate.

Located just minutes from Seminyak, Canggu, and Petitenget Beach, TAKK offers a refreshing alternative to the busy Bali dining scene. It is a place where hospitality begins before the first course arrives, where the evening starts not with a reservation desk but with the simple act of ringing a bell.

TAKK is open from Wednesday to Sunday, 6.30 PM until midnight.

For more information or reservations, contact +62 8133981299.

TAKK Bali

Jl. Petitenget No. 12b, Kerobokan Kelod

hello@takkrestaurant.com

takk-restaurant.com

@takk.bali