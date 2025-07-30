On Friday, 18 July 2025, HighScope Indonesia School – Denpasar officially opened after beginning its

teaching activities in July 2024. Offering education from preschool to high school levels, SHI Denpasar is the 15th SHI network branch under HighScope Indonesia.

The grand opening was attended by parents of students, the Governor of Bali, the Mayor of Denpasar and the South Denpasar Heads of Subdistricts (Camat) and Villages (Lurah) with all their staff, in addition to representatives from the Provincial and City Education Offices (Disdikpora), the Provincial and City Public Works and Spatial Planning Offices (PUPR), the Provincial and City Investment and One-Stop Integrated Services Offices (DPMPTSP) and the Research and Development for Advancement (Redea) Institute.

Since 1996, HighScope Indonesia School has consistently developed an education system rooted in brain-based research and longitudinal studies. It believes that education must prepare students for the future, equipping them with creative problem-solving from an early age to face tomorrow’s global challenges.

From 6 teachers and 8 students at its inception, the HighScope Indonesia School network has grown to reach almost 4500 students, with over 800 trained teachers spread across 8 cities and graduated alumni being accepted into 351 universities in 21 countries to then pursue careers in various fields.

In the case of SHI Denpasar, it affirms its pledge to be a pioneer of eco-conscious education in Bali. This is realised through initiatives such as utilising eco-enzymes for daily cleaning needs to reduce chemical use, focusing on independent waste management to minimise environmental impact, and replacing congratulatory flower wreaths with live plants to promote greening.

I Nyoman Parta, S.H, a member of the House of Representatives (DPR-RI) for the Bali electoral district from Commission X (Education Sector), remarked at the school’s inauguration, “What I like about HighScope Indonesia School is its system that focuses on character education for children, so that it can produce young generations with integrity. This kind of generation is needed as future leaders.”

“I believe that ‘Learning is for everyone. Never stop learning, the sky’s the limit.’ At HighScope Indonesia School, it’s not just students who learn. Teachers and staff also continue to learn to improve their teaching skills and manage the school optimally,” stated Antarina S.F Amir as the Founder & CEO of HighScope Indonesia and Redea Institute.

She expressed pride in the yearlong development of SHI Denpasar with a 100% increase in students, displaying the enthusiastic trust of parents in the school’s quality education for their children. Amir also hopes that SHI Denpasar will continue its drive to contribute to a truly strong nation by elevating the quality of children’s education in Bali particularly.

For parents with children aged 2.5 years up to high school, HighScope Indonesia School – Denpasar offers the opportunity to join a fun and safe learning environment. Teachers will guide young students at every age and stage of development; all facilitated through safe, environmentally friendly facilities and infrastructure that puts the minds of parents and children at ease.

HighScope Indonesia School – Denpasar

Jl. Tukad Buaji No. 02, Sesetan

+62 813-3744-4646

highscope.or.id