This July to August, creativity and collaboration take centre stage as MILKLAB proudly presents MILKLAB Bali Café Creation 2025 – a beverage competition celebrating the vibrant innovation of Bali’s thriving café industry.

MILKLAB Bali Café Creation 2025 invites cafés across the island to brew signature beverages using MILKLAB’s plant-based milks, each cup a reflection of their unique story, skill, and passion. Following an incredible wave of enthusiasm and inspiring entries, registration officially closed on 18 July 2025.

It’s time to vote and show support for your favourite cafés! Twenty-three drinks from twenty standout cafés across Bali have poured their creativity into delicious and visually striking creations using MILKLAB . Now, they need your help to find the Top 12! Judging is based on presentation and storytelling, so cast your vote for the drinks that move and inspire you.

The voting period is from 20 July to 15 August 2025, and each person can vote for up to 3 favourite café drinks. Here’s how to vote:

(1) Visit milklabbali.com/competition/cafe-2025 .

(2) Select up to 3 drinks based on the story and presentation.

(3) Register with your name, email, and WhatsApp number.

(4) Enter the OTP sent to your email to confirm.

(5) Done! You will receive a thank-you note and a door prize code.

Stand a chance to win prizes for five lucky voters! Each will win a prize of IDR 1,000,000 nett just by voting. One email per vote, so make it count!

MILKLAB x Wheel Brews Free Coffee Day

Additionally, MILKLAB joins forces with Wheel Brews to celebrate and enliven this campaign by hosting the MILKLAB Pop-Up Café at two of Bali’s most popular malls. Join the fun and enjoy a cup of delicious coffee for FREE, and support your favourite competing cafés in person.

The MILKLAB x Wheel Brews Free Coffee Day will be held at Living World Mall – Amphitheatre Area (21 to 27 July 2025, open from 10 AM to 10 PM) and Level 21 Mall – Al Fresco Area (28 July to 3 August 2025, open from 12 PM to 9 PM). The free coffee schedule is available on weekdays from 4 PM to 8 PM and weekends from 3 PM to 8 PM.

This collaboration highlights MILKLAB’s continued commitment to uplifting the coffee community. Through this partnership with Wheel Brews, one of Bali’s most popular pop-up coffee trucks since 2020, MILKLAB aims to spotlight creative talent driving the island’s café culture, giving local cafés a platform to shine, one cup at a time.

The Final Showdown

The Top 12 cafés with the most public votes will go head-to-head in a live competition at the Final Showdown, held on 27 August 2025 at 70° Fahrenheit Cafe, Jimbaran. An expert panel of judges will evaluate each creation and crown the top three winners based on visual presentation, beverage aesthetics, introduction and storytelling, taste, and overall experience.

The judges include Head Judge, Willy Sidewalk (author of Barista #NOCingCong, 2011 Indonesia Barista Competition Surabaya Champion, and a seasoned industry expert with over 15 years of experience as a barista, judge, consultant, and trainer), Anthony Douglas (2022 World Barista Champion and MILKLAB Global Brand Ambassador), Yande J. Wirawan (Head Barista and Coffee Trainer at Expat Roasters and MILKLAB Global Brand Ambassador), Bili Yoga Wirawan (2024 Best Restaurant Mixologist of the Year, awarded by @lesgrandestablesdumonde ), and Karlie Cummins (Founder of Bali Buddies and Indo Buddies).

Prizes for the winners:

● 1st place: IDR 10,000,000 cash and 1-year MILKLAB supply (worth IDR 12,000,000)

● 2nd place: IDR 7,500,000 cash and 6-month MILKLAB supply (worth IDR 6,000,000).

● 3rd place: IDR 5,000,000 cash and 3-month MILKLAB supply (worth IDR 3,000,000).

For more information, updates, and announcements, please follow their Instagram @milklabindo or visit milklabbali.com