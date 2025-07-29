Embark on a leisurely escape to The Kayon Valley Resort, as they recently unveiled their newest accommodation category: the Kayon Two-Storey Pool Villa. This astonishing villa redefines luxury living in the heart of Ubud, delivering a seamless blend of sophisticated design, elevated privacy, and indulgent experience for modern travellers seeking a refined retreat amidst Bali’s enchanting tropical valley.

Gracefully perched above the Petanu River, the Kayon Two-Storey Pool Villa enjoy an expansive 200 sqm space across two elegant levels. Thoughtfully designed with couples and honeymooners in mind, the villa presents a harmonious flow between indoor and outdoor spaces, featuring a private pool, open-plan living area, and a romantically elevated master suite that looks out over the dense jungle.

Here, guests can expect exquisite amenities as they check into the villa, including a welcome bottle of sparkling wine, a seasonal tropical fruit basket, and fresh flower arrangements – setting the tone for a lavish and intimate stay. The villa is bedecked with modern comforts, including a spacious bathroom with a bathtub, indoor and outdoor showers, and premium BVLGARI bath amenities, ensuring an experience of pure indulgence from the very start.

The experience is further enhanced with a variety of exclusive benefits, carefully curated for guests of this signature villa. These include a daily à la carte breakfast, afternoon high tea, and a one-time floating breakfast experience served at the villa’s private pool – promising a dreamy start to each morning. A complimentary minibar, daily laundry service for two items, and personal butler service further elevate the comfort and thoughtful care through each stay.

Ensuring a convenient and hassle-free stay, guests can also enjoy complimentary hotel or airport transfer to ensure a seamless arrival and departure experience. The rate inclusion for this villa includes daily breakfast at Kepitu Restaurant for two persons, daily afternoon high tea for two persons, daily yoga class, daily turndown service, fresh flowers in a vase upon arrival, daily authentic Balinese activities, seasonal fruit basket, butler service, buggy service, free scheduled shuttle to and from Ubud Centre and Wanna Jungle Pool and Bar at The Kayon Jungle Resort, and free access to Wanna Jungle Pool and Bar at The Kayon Jungle Resort.

Whether you’re on your honeymoon, celebrating an anniversary, or simply seeking a private escape, the Kayon Two-Storey Pool Villa promises a memorable journey immersed in comfort, nature, and Balinese charm.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3885 225 or email [email protected] .

The Kayon Valley Resort

Br. Nagi, Petulu, Kecamatan Ubud+62 811 3885 225

[email protected]

thekayonvalleyresort.com