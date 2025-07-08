Set along the peaceful sands of Pantai Jerman, Kuta, just ten minutes from the airport, Holiday Inn Resort Baruna Bali is an easy-going and welcoming retreat for families seeking both relaxation and play. This beachfront haven is packed with family-friendly facilities, creating the perfect base for a memorable holiday in South Bali.

At the heart of the resort’s offering is the Rascals Kids’ Club, a bright and cheerful space open daily to children aged 4–12. More than just a playground, this air-conditioned club features toys, puzzles, games and a media room with consoles for older children. But it’s the daily schedule of cultural experiences that really stands out—kids can learn traditional Balinese dance, try hands-on crafts, join cooking classes, and dress up in local costumes, turning fun into discovery.

The resort also brings families together through weekly events. The Foam Party for Kids (every Tuesday and Saturday) turns the children’s pool into a bubbly wonderland of music and laughter. On Fridays, the Kidtastic event delivers themed games and entertainment for a family-friendly evening of shared fun.

Accommodation is designed with families in mind. The Family 2 Bedroom Suite features a vibrant kids’ room with twin beds, a game console, and a separate, stylish adult space, perfect for comfort and privacy. All 193 rooms come with private balconies overlooking either the ocean or tropical gardens.

The resort’s grounds are ideal for outdoor play, from beach volleyball and football to splash sessions in the dedicated kids’ pool. Dining is made easy with the Kids Stay and Eat Free programme, and there’s no better spot for sunset than the beachfront Envy Restaurant. At Holiday Inn Resort Baruna Bali, families can unwind, explore and reconnect in a setting where kids are truly the stars.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3811 8880 or visit barunabali.holidayinnresorts.com



Holiday Inn Resort Baruna Bali

Jalan Wana Segara No. 33, Tuban, Kuta

+62 811 3811 8880

@holidayinnresortbarunabali

barunabali.holidayinnresorts.com