For families seeking fun, hands-on, and creatively stimulating cultural activities that kids might enjoy in Bali, there’s no better place than the island’s cultural heart of Ubud. You’ll discover art studios and workshops that offer the best kids activities in Ubud, and even some that parents can join too! It can be a great experience that sparks creativity for kids, as well as a great opportunity for families to bond in a culturally immersive way.

Here are several of our recommendations of the best cultural activities for kids you can find in Ubud:

Kite Making at Bali Purma Art & Workshop

Located in the village of Mas in Ubud, Bali Purma Art & Workshop was established with a heartfelt mission: to preserve and share the rich cultural and artistic heritage of Ubud. Founded by Putu Martana, a talented young artist from Mas, Bali Purma Art & Workshop specifically focuses on traditional sculpture and handicrafts.

Visitors are welcome to not only observe but also delve firsthand to experience the creative process of the unique cultural workshops offered at the studio. Beyond just a studio, Bali Purma is a cultural gateway that bridges travellers with the soul of Balinese artistry. One of the workshops offered at Bali Purma that kids will surely enjoy is the Kite Making workshop, a traditional craft that has been passed down through generations.

Bali is renowned for its kite season, which typically lasts from April to August, with its peak wind and kite flying activity happening between June and August. During this period, you’ll see countless traditional Balinese kites, often large, colourful, and of various shapes, take up the skies. The annual Bali Kite Festival, however, usually takes place in July in Sanur’s Padang Galak area.

For kids wanting to learn this traditional craft, Bali Purma’s Kite Making workshop will teach them a step-by-step process of building and decorating their very own kite. From crafting the frame from bamboo, which is the primary material favoured for its flexibility and strength, and designing the skin of the kite using kertas minyak (oil paper), a thin, colourful paper, to decorating the kite and attaching the flying string.

The Kite Making workshop is available every day at 10 AM and 2 PM, priced at IDR 400,000 per person, including a welcome drink, free return transport in the Ubud area, and a certificate. Children must be aged 2 and above to join, while parents can also assist during the workshop.

+62 817 970 5626 | @balipurmaart | linktr.ee/balipurmaartworkshop

Wayang & Canang Sari Making at Oka Kartini Arts Centre

From running mini workshops in the ‘80s, Oka Kartini Arts Centre bloomed into a hub for art and cultural classes. Located on the grounds of Oka Kartini B&B in downtown Ubud, it offers various classes that might be of interest for the culture-curious kids, including its wayang (shadow puppet) and canang sari (Balinese offering) classes.

It is run and taught by husband and wife, Pak Putra and Ibu Cok In. Ibu Cok In is a retired traditional dancer who travelled the globe in her early days, bringing the Balinese arts to an international spectacle. Pak Putra is a man of many talents, but all in all, is a professional dalang (puppeteer).

During the wayang workshop, not only will kids learn how to craft a wayang kulit, but they will also learn about the intricate world of puppet theatre art in Indonesia. The class is intimate, usually hosting 1 to 2 people but welcomes groups of up to 8 guests. Wayang-making takes half, if not more, of the day, as it involves very careful sketching, carving, chiselling, and colouring. They’ll choose a character from folklore to make, but also have the freedom to sketch their own drawing. Kids will learn how to work with different chisels and tools to shape the character with guidance from Pak Putra.

Another activity offered is the Canang Sari workshop, the daily offerings (or banten) made by the Balinese Hindus. You’ll come across them at almost every corner of the island, from the streets to the temples. These daily offerings (or banten) are a daily practice of gratitude, appreciation, and giving praise and prayers to God, or Sang Hyang Widhi Wasa.

During the workshop, kids will learn how to craft the basket base (ceper), which is made of woven palm and banana leaves, as well as the filling of the canang, referred to as peporosan, comprising colourful flowers. They’ll learn how the different colours and cardinal directions of the flowers have significance as they must represent the Trimurti, the three major Hindu Gods: Shiva the destroyer, Brahma the creator, and Vishnu the preserver.

We recommend visiting this establishment if you’re looking for an option for the best kids activities in Ubud that offer art and cultural courses.

+62 878 6057 5571 | @okakartiniartscentre | balicultureworkshop.com

Balinese Dance Class at Kerta Art

If your kids have a passion for dance, then learning traditional Balinese dance might be a great activity they can partake in during the holidays. One dance studio (or sanggar tari) in particular comes to mind: Kerta Art Balinese & Contemporary Dance Studio.

Established in 2019 by Ni Komang Ayu Anantha Putri, S.Sn, M.Sn., a choreographer and dance teacher who graduated with a Master of Arts from the Indonesian Institute of the Arts Denpasar (ISI Denpasar), Kerta Art is a dance studio that develops traditional and contemporary Balinese dance with an innovative and intercultural approach. It has grown to be a hub for learning and exploring dance, as well as a place for young and professional artists to collaborate. With a mission for preserving Balinese cultural heritage, whilst connecting art to the international scene, Kerta Art strives to create inspiring works on a national and global scale.

Kerta Art stands out as the only dance studio in Bali that applies the concept of Intercultural Performing Art, which combines traditional Balinese dance with contemporary dance exploration in a cross-cultural creative space. The studio also regularly presents Guest Teacher of the Month, inviting dance maestros, choreographers, and international artists to share their knowledge and inspiration.

At Kerta Art, the classes are rooted in the richness of Balinese Dance as the primary foundation, where kids will learn the basic techniques, understand the philosophy, and aesthetics of Balinese Dance to develop richer and more meaningful dance expressions. The various Balinese dances taught at the studio include traditional welcoming dances such as Pendet, Puspanjali, and Panyembrama, to classical Balinese dances, including Legong Keraton, Legong Lasem, Margapati, and Trunajaya.

The Balinese Dance class for children aged 5 to 15 years old is available every Friday and Saturday, from 4 PM to 6 PM, while teens aged 15 and above can join the adult Balinese Dance class every Wednesday at 11 AM and Friday at 5.30 PM to 7 PM.

+62 811 370 5992 | @kerta_art

Miniature Keliki & Wooden Egg Painting at Five Art Studio

Located in a traditional Balinese house compound within Keliki Village, Five Art Studio offers a variety of art classes from batik class, wood carving, t-shirt and egg painting. It is a great destination to discover best kids activities in Ubud. But what deserves more spotlight is their traditional Keliki style painting, so if your kids have an interest in painting, the Miniature Keliki Painting workshop is the perfect activity for them!

The local painting style of Keliki artists is distinctive. They are known for their wonderful intricacy, sophistication and beauty, all of which require a high level of concentration (and an even higher level of patience!) The paintings are typically done on paper, using a pencil to sketch and then a pen to outline.

The 3-hour class will fly by, but the staff are flexible with time, as they remind you that art cannot be rushed. With the intricacy of the Keliki painting style and the playful characters of the local artists-slash-teachers, kids will easily spend a whole day in the studio. Many visitors find it therapeutic, if not meditative. Apart from taking home a new set of traditional Balinese art techniques and skills, kids will learn a new form of relaxation too. The session is accompanied by homemade light bites and a beverage, as well as the brisk Keliki air.

For a more playful alternative, kids might find pleasure in the delicate and captivating art of the Wooden Egg Painting workshop. During the 3-hour workshop, kids will be introduced to this unique art form, which is inspired by Bali’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty. Guided by the expert teachers, kids will learn the skills to create their own hand-painted wooden egg. Whether they opt to depict scenes of everyday Balinese life, intricate patterns, or create their own abstract designs, they can let their creative imagination run free and, in the end, bring home their very own unique miniature masterpiece.

Both of these workshops allow kids to enjoy a creative and immersive cultural experience, a small yet meaningful piece of Bali’s artistic spirit. The Miniature Keliki Painting and Wooden Egg Painting workshops are available daily by online reservation through Five Arts Studio’s website.

+62 812 2540 9203 | @fiveartsstudio | fiveartsubud.com