Situated near the world-renowned surf breaks of Balangan Beach in South Bali, Cross Bali Breakers is a contemporary surf-inspired paradise waiting to be discovered. Its prime location near popular tourist destinations and iconic beaches makes this modern tropical resort a hub of refined luxury, relaxation, and adventure.

Designed with a stylish, artistic flair inspired by nearby Balangan Beach, this all-villa resort offers a peaceful retreat. Overlooking lush green landscapes, the resort provides guests with ultimate privacy and a deep connection to nature. With its location just a short bicycle ride from Balangan Surf Beach, the resort’s surroundings are ideal for hiking, running, and cycling, offering ample opportunities for exploration and outdoor activities.

Three-Bedroom Pool Villa

One Bedroom Deluxe Pool Villa Two-Bedroom Deluxe Pool Villa

Cross Bali Breakers features an all-villa concept, comprising 57 deluxe pool villas in various sizes, including the 100 sqm One-Bedroom Deluxe Pool Villa, the 135 sqm Two-Bedroom Deluxe Pool Villa, and the 454 sqm Three-Bedroom Pool Villa.

Staying true to its surf-themed aesthetic, each tastefully decorated villa comes with a private pool and sundeck, a well-appointed bathroom with a bathtub and rain shower, lush gardens, state-of-the-art facilities, and personalised service. Thoughtfully designed in harmony with nature, the resort upholds sustainable practices within its operations, reinforcing its commitment to nature and ocean conservation.

For dining, Point Break Restaurant offers a laid-back yet elegant ambience, where generous portions showcase the rich flavours of local, Asian, and international cuisines. Each dish is crafted with the utmost care by Balinese Executive Chef Wardana and his team, using the finest, freshest locally sourced ingredients. Guests can choose to dine in a cool air-conditioned space, on the alfresco veranda, or by the main Sunken Pool & Bar. For refreshing libations, the Tube and Hang Loose Bars serve an enticing selection of drinks in a relaxed setting.

Sunken Pool & Bar

Point Break Restaurant Alo’e Wellness

Leisure-seekers can enjoy sun-soaked days at the resort’s three outdoor swimming pools, while a fully equipped outdoor fitness facility allows guests to stay in shape. Nestled within the resort’s tranquil landscapes, Alo’e Wellness provides a serene sanctuary for rejuvenation. Inspired by Aloe Vera, a symbol of healing purity, and renewal, the wellness centre incorporates its treatments with nourishing Aloe Vera-based products. With the expert touch of skilled local therapists, each treatment invites guests to experience timeless relaxation and well-being.

As part of its commitment to the environment, Cross Bali Breakers incorporates eco-friendly practices, including reducing single-use plastics and cultivating organic herbs on-site. This approach reflects its mission to go beyond luxury, offering guests a meaningful and responsible travel experience. Discover more exceptional facilities and experiences at Cross Bali Breakers.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 620 1000 or visit crossbalibreakers.com

Cross Bali Breakers

Jl. Pantai Balangan No. 10, Balangan, Jimbaran

+62 361 620 1000

@cross.balibreakers

crossbalibreakers.com