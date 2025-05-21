The world-famous board game gets a Bali makeover, featuring cultural landmarks, famous hotels and venues as well as fun, local references. MONOPOLY: Bali Edition is produced by Winning Moves, under Official license of toy and game company, Hasbro.

Officially launched at Maya Resort & Spa Ubud on 3 May 2025, the unveiling event was attended by none other than Mr. Monopoly himself, alongside other distinguished guests, including Ni Made Ayu Marthini, Deputy Minister for Marketing at the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of Indonesia; Ida Bagus Agung Partha Adnyana, Head of the Bali Tourism Board; Jake Houghton, Representative of Winning Moves UK; and Jesus Gisbert, COO of Maya Resorts.

The Deputy Minister said the board game was a creative way of promoting Indonesian tourism: “By featuring Bali on a board game we’re building emotional connections and sparking interest in travel through storytelling and play.”

Opening event at Maya Ubud Resort & Spa

From left: Jesus Gisbert, COO of Maya Resorts; Ni Made Ayu Marthini, Deputy Minister for Marketing at the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of Indonesia; Mr. Monopoly; Ida Bagus Agung Partha Adnyana, Head of the Bali Tourism Board; Jake Houghton, Representative of Winning Moves UK

This Bali board game –now one of over 300+ culturally relevant editions– features a unique array of ‘properties’ listed on the board, ranging from famous cultural sites like Tirta Gangga and Besakih Temple, natural destinations like Mt. Batur and Jatiluwih Rice Terraces, to references to Indonesian and Balinese dishes, including Nasi Goreng and Ayam Betutu.

Bali-based businesses also find a place on the board, including Finns Beach Club, Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach, Maya Resort & Spa Ubud and the Australian Independent School, Bali. The ‘Chance’ and ‘Community Chest’ cards also get a local twist, making fun references to doing beach clean ups, helping rice harvest, or paying for a session with a Balinese healer. What’s more, two charity organisations, Sungai Watch and Bali Life Foundation, were provided with branding on the community section as well.

Of course, some things remain unchanged, including Monopoly’s iconic ‘tokens’, from the classic top hat to the thimble, allowing players to fight over who gets their favourite token!

The board game will surely be a welcome addition to any Bali-loving household, resident or visitor, offering a charming island twist to this iconic game. Monopoly: Bali Edition is available for purchase on main e-commerce sites like Tokopedia and Shopee, major toy shops like Kidz Station and Toys City, as well as at selected featured venues in Bali.