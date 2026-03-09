Tucked just beyond the lively centre of Ubud, the recently opened Emana Abian Taksu offers a gentle retreat into nature. Surrounded by rice paddies and layered tropical greenery, this intimate 14-room sanctuary from Emana Hotels by Jeevawasa presents a stay defined by stillness, comfort, and quiet connection.

From the moment of arrival, the atmosphere at Emana Abian Taksu feels intimate and unhurried. The boutique property’s scale is part of its charm – no crowds, no grand theatrics – just a calm, welcoming atmosphere shaped by natural textures and soft, earthy hues. Each accommodation carries its own character while remaining in harmony with the surrounding landscape.

The 45 sqm Grand Deluxe Rooms are bright and generously proportioned, featuring king-size beds, thoughtful amenities, and warm contemporary interiors that echo Ubud’s organic palette. For guests seeking a more secluded experience, the villas offer elevated privacy. The One-Bedroom Wooden Villa features over two levels, combining traditional charm with modern convenience, complete with a balcony and relaxed living space nestled within tropical foliage.

The One-Bedroom Duplex Pool Villa and One-Bedroom Private Pool Villa provide 80 sqm of indoor-outdoor living, where private pools open onto tranquil rice field views – ideal for couples seeking slow mornings and uninterrupted serenity. Families will appreciate the spacious Two- and Three-Bedroom Private Pool Villas; expansive sanctuaries designed for shared moments while maintaining a sense of personal space.

Dining unfolds at Ngajeng Restaurant, where Nusantara cuisine is prepared with heartfelt authenticity. Local ingredients and familiar Indonesian flavours are crafted with care, resulting in comforting dishes that reflect the island’s rich culinary heritage. Each afternoon, guests can also savour a leisurely tea ritual featuring chef-prepared bites paired with freshly brewed tea, enjoyed against a backdrop of lush greenery.

Beyond its serene setting, the retreat offers immersive activities that connect guests with the spirit of Bali. Guided morning village trekking reveals the gentle rhythm of rural life, temple purification ceremonies offer meaningful spiritual encounters, Balinese offering-making sessions uncover the symbolism behind canang sari, and hands-on Balinese cooking classes invite guests to explore local spices, techniques, and recipes.

At its core, Emana Abian Taksu is all about balance, between comfort and nature, privacy and connection. It is a place for lingering over morning coffee, listening to rustling palms, and rediscovering Ubud at its most tranquil state.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 6200 770 or follow @emanaabiantaksu .

