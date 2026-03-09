Bali Island School recently welcomed students from across the island and beyond for the fourteenth edition of the Bali Model United Nations (Bali MUN), held from 31 January to 1 February 2026. Hosted on the school’s Sanur campus, the annual conference once again brought together young delegates to explore global issues through debate, collaboration, and diplomacy.

Approximately 140 students representing 7 schools participated in this year’s event, including Bali Island School, Green School, Taman Rama Intercultural School, Taman Rama School Denpasar, Dyatmika School, Canggu Community School, and Amman Academy from Sumbawa – the only one from outside Bali. With delegates ranging from Grades 5 to 12, the conference created an engaging environment where students could exchange perspectives, deepen their understanding of international affairs, and strengthen connections across the region.

Throughout the two-day programme, students stepped into the roles of diplomats, researching and representing different countries while discussing pressing global topics. In committee debates, negotiations, and resolution drafting, participants were encouraged to analyse complex issues while developing essential skills in communication, collaboration, and critical thinking.

Beyond the formal debates, Bali MUN offers students an opportunity to practise leadership and responsibility in a supportive, student-led setting, allowing participants to take ownership of discussions, manage committees, and guide the flow of debate. The conference reflects Bali Island School’s commitment to nurturing globally minded learners through inquiry-driven experiences aligned with International Baccalaureate (IB) values.

“Model United Nations gives students rich opportunities to build both subject knowledge and practical skills,” said Alan Furnas, Diploma Programme Business Management and Middle Years Programme Individuals & Societies teacher at Bali Island School. “Students often wrestle with research, writing, collaboration, public speaking, and representing a country’s perspective—challenges that directly strengthen the IB Approaches to Learning, especially research, communication, social, and self-management skills. MUN also offers meaningful CAS (Creativity, Activity, Service) through leadership, teamwork, and reflection.”

“In this student-led event, participants showed dedication, adaptability, and many IB Learner Profile attributes,” Furnas added. “I encourage students to prepare thoroughly, learn their assigned country, and reflect on their performance to grow as confident, globally minded learners.”

Held annually with hosting duties rotating among schools across Bali, the Bali Model United Nations has become an important platform for encouraging open dialogue amongst young students from diverse backgrounds to connect, learn, and exchange ideas. The conference continues to inspire the next generation of leaders who seek to contribute to a more informed and cooperative world.

For more information, visit baliislandschool.com .