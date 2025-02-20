Tucked in the heart of Bali’s south coast, Fairfield by Marriott Bali Legian promises direct access to all the action, with the beach just minutes away, top shopping destinations around the corner and vibrant nightlife hotspots nearby. Meanwhile, the hotel itself is a haven of rest and relaxation, a tropical stay with all the modern comforts.

Fairfield by Marriott Legian Bali is for those who appreciate a refined simplicity—clean lines, intuitive service, and just the right touch of contemporary comfort. The brand’s modern, minimalist charm is uplifted with a brush of Balinese style, with a verdant tropicality giving the hotel surroundings its life and colour.

From rooms to suites, every accommodation is designed for utmost convenience, featuring a plush King-size bed (twin beds available), private balconies and premium bath amenities, plus a cosy workspace in every room for those travelling for business. The floor-to-ceiling windows are a particular plus, inviting natural light into each room and opening up to scenic views for those above ground. Meanwhile, direct pool access rooms are certainly a popular choice for those planning to settle in poolside for most of the day!

There are some more indulgent options at Fairfield by Marriott Bali Legian, offering that little extra bump of luxury. The suites don’t only offer a larger living space, but also a whirlpool bath –that’s right a private jacuzzi in your room.

The main pool is easily one of Fairfield by Marriott Bali Legian’s big assets, an enticing lagoon-style swimming pool that runs the length of the hotel, with half submerged sun loungers that offer full tropical immersion on a hot Bali day. The swim-up Pool Bar is the ultimate addition, offering cooling coconuts and cocktails. For visiting families, a dedicated children’s pool is also available. The hotel’s all-day restaurant, Tebu Merah, serves a generous menu of Balinese, Indonesian and international specialties, whilst the al-fresco lounge area in the gardened courtyards make for a great sundowner’s spot, or a pre-dinner drink. Finally, the hotel’s 24-hour fitness centre is the perfect facility for guests looking to keep up their health goals during their stay.

With a doubt a major plus of the Fairfield by Marriott Bali Legian is its location: a short drive to the airport, with access to Legian and Seminyak Beach for surfs or sunset dinners, and to the high-street to browse those favourite Bali boutiques. Yes, this urban oasis is amongst it all, for travellers who love a bit of both relaxation and exploration.

Jalan Sri Rama No. 8C, Legian, Kuta

+62 361 301 5388

@fairfieldbalilegian

fairfieldbalilegian.com