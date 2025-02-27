At a time when the traditional craftsmanship of batik textile art seems to be fading, one Bali-born fashion brand strives to bridge the beauty of the past with the innovation of the future with its modern batik clothing brand – Hormesis Attire

Founded by Oliver Lang, a retired professional paintball player, the brand was born out of his deep appreciation for Bali’s artistic heritage. In 2016, Oliver sought solace in the island’s pristine landscapes, where he discovered the traditional art of batik; only to find that much of it had become industrialised and machine-produced. Inspired to revive its authentic spirit, he embarked on a journey to redefine what this age-old craft could become.

His pursuit led him to Java, where he encountered a master tjap maker, an artisan skilled in the traditional batik stamping technique. Collaborating with a sustainable dye facility that extracts natural hues from leaves and barks, Oliver ensured his batik would be both visually striking and environmentally conscious. Sourcing beeswax for intricate designs, he blended modern and ancient symbols, while using high-quality materials such as linen, cotton, hemp, and bamboo.

Oliver’s bold vision culminated in the opening of Hormesis Attire’s flagship store in 2023, located just off the bustling streets of Ubud. This space pays tribute to Balinese culture, decorated with intricately carved masks, vibrant paintings, and a wall displaying old photographs celebrating the island’s unique heritage.

Hormesis Attire’s collection includes True Batik Shirts, produced in limited quantities for a unique, exclusive appeal; Epic T-shirts, featuring Balinese-inspired designs; and Regular T-shirts, crafted from a premium blend of natural cotton and eco-friendly bamboo fibres.

More than just a clothing brand, Hormesis Attire stands as a testament to the power of reinventing traditions; blending heritage craftsmanship with a profound respect for nature and culture. Through Oliver’s commitment, batik is not merely an art form; it becomes a narrative of revival, sustainability, and the timeless beauty of Bali’s artistic spirit. With a small operation with all-Balinese employees, Hormesis currently has two shops in Ubud: one on Jalan 1 Jl. Bimamuka and another on Jalan Hanoman No. 1, Ubud.

