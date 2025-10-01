Atambah is bringing the annual Bavarian celebration to their expansive retail destination in Seminyak, Bali. From 4 to 12 October 2025, enjoy daily experiences of beers, drinks, German dishes and entertainment.

As the largest bottle shop in Southeast Asia, Atambah’s retail venue in Bali is over 1000 square metres, making it the island’s go-to destination for premium beers, wines, liquors and spirits. With more than 5,000 beverage brands, both local and international, Atambah is perfectly equipped to host Oktoberfest celebrations this year!

The nine-day festival will honour Bavarian traditions, featuring a wide selection of imported and local beers, accompanied by Bavarian music and dancers, live DJs, acoustic performances, and exciting prize-winning games you don’t want to miss.

Guests can also savour classic German fare as well, serving hearty and and comforting dishes that pair perfectly with beer. Highlights include Schweinshaxe or the crispy Bavarian pork knuckles; grilled bratwurst (pork, beef, or veal); and, of course, the iconic pretzels.

Oktoberfest at Atambah will take place every day from 4pm to midnight, providing plenty of time for guests to sip, dine and even shop. Other than beverages, Atambah also features a wide range of glassware, from wine glasses to decanters, to cheeses, snacks, delicatessen, and more.

Date: 4 – 12 October 2025

Time: 4pm to Midnight

Details: Free Entry

Follow @atambah.id on Instagram for more details

Atambah Bottle Shop

Jalan Sunset Road, Seminyak

+62 811 3960 9636

atambah.com