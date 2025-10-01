Nusa Dua in Harmony: A Night of Melody and Wastra

On Tuesday, 7 October 2025, Nusa Dua Beach Hotel & Spa – Handwritten Collection presents the return of its ‘Nusa Dua in Harmony’ annual event, an evening that celebrates cultural heritage, specifically that of the nation’s rich musical and traditional textiles.

Taking place in the resort’s majestic Budaya Cultural Theater, this special dinner experience has been envisioned in collaboration with Komunitas Cinta Berkain Indonesia (KCBI) Bali, an organisation dedicated to the preservation and promotion of Indonesia’s traditional textiles, as well as supporting local artisans. As such, the event takes on the theme of ‘Melody and Wastra’, featuring grand displays of traditional dance, music and Indonesia’s heritage textiles (wastra), honouring National Batik Day which takes place on 2 October every year.

Guests of ‘Nusa Dua in Harmony’ will witness a graceful display of classical and modern dance, including a performance of Tari Tenun, a Balinese dance dedicated to the art of weaving; and Lenggang Nusantara, an ode to the archipelago’s many regional cultures. Following this will be a fashion showcase where wastra – or traditional fabrics and textiles – have been reimagined by visionary designers for modern audiences, including Haluan, Lusi Damai, and Anna Cole. This includes textiles beyond batik, with the likes of songket, tenun and endek all part of this fashionable tapestry.

The evening’s showcase will be presented by KCBI, under the leadership of Ibu Byang Mangku Hypno (Anak Agung Sagung Inten), supported by a stunning collection of accessories by Komang Tri Jewelry, famous for their exquisite Balinese-inspired designs.

The cultural showcase of dance, music and textiles will be enjoyed alongside a lavish buffet dinner, with live acoustic music by Beecoustic, all set in the majestic surrounds of the classic amphitheatre setting.

Details: 7 October 2025 | 6.30pm to 9pm

Venue: Budaya Cultural Theater

Price: IDR 400,000nett per person, with buffet dinner

For bookings and reservations please contact:

+62 811 3820 5649 (available on WhatsApp)

[email protected]

Nusa Dua Beach Hotel & Spa – A Handwritten Collection

Kawasan Pariwisata Nusa Dua, Lot North 4, Nusa Dua, Bali

+62 361 771 210

nusaduahotel.com