Art on a Board: An Afternoon Tea Experience at Chesa Canggu

Indulge in leisurely afternoons at Chesa Canggu as the stylish boutique accommodation introduces its latest afternoon tea programme: Art on a Board. Available at THARA Kitchen & Bar, guests are invited to revel in seasonal tea time offerings that celebrate local ingredients and timeless flavours.

Combining exquisite art and culinary excellence to deliver a lavish afternoon tea indulgence, Art on a Board has been meticulously curated by Chef I Komang Nuk Karmawan. Utilising local produce, the seasonal menu is a celebration of simplicity, seasonality, and complex flavours. Handcrafted with high-quality ingredients on the day, the menu encapsulates the warmth and authenticity of an afternoon tea experience. This new offering reimagines the classic afternoon tea, presenting a culinary creativity through seasonally changing, carefully crafted dishes that stimulate and delight the palate.

Guests can savour an array of tantalising Asian fusion savoury bites and a luscious selection of pastries and sweet canapés, complemented by finely crafted teas ranging from sparkling to signature house blends – a blend of art and gastronomy that promises a multisensory experience. This enticing experience will be set against the backdrop of the restaurant, as well as D’Lounge, set to be an idyllic place for epicureans to enjoy a heartwarming tea time.

“Art on a Board afternoon tea will be a unique culinary offering at THARA, which reflects a deep connection to Asian flavours with a slight elegant twist – an invitation to immerse in the culinary heritage of Bali while enjoying the inviting hospitality of Chesa Canggu,” says Chef Nuk.

The curated Art on a Board experience can be enjoyed solo or as a shared meal, available daily at THARA Kitchen & Bar from 2 PM to 5 PM. Priced at IDR 150,000++ per person and IDR 275,000++ per couple.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 819 1075 8800 or email [email protected]

