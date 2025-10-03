COMO Uma Canggu enters an exciting new culinary chapter with the appointment of Colin McSherry as its new Executive Chef. A celebrated name in international dining circles, McSherry takes the reins of the resort’s kitchens, succeeding Chef Kadek Sugiantara.

With an impressive career spanning more than two decades and a collection of Michelin-starred restaurants, McSherry’s new role at COMO Uma Canggu is set to redefine the gastronomic experience at one of Bali’s most vibrant beachfront destinations.

His formative years in Belfast led him to London, where he trained under Heston Blumenthal at The Fat Fuck, refining a flair for storytelling through food. He then mastered the art of elegant simplicity and flavour-driven cooking under the tutelage of Angela Hartnett. His resume includes senior roles at Dinner by Heston, The Clove Club, and Nuala London, where he was Head Chef and shareholder. Along the way, he also appeared on The Great British Menu, displaying his creativity to a national audience.

He previously joined COMO Metropolitan London as Head Chef, managing a 40-strong brigade and shaping the hotel’s culinary identity with seasonal, innovative menus. In his most recent post, McSherry served as Head Chef and Gallery Manager at sea, where he was responsible for curating daily menus, managing crew, and ensuring food quality and safety standards throughout voyages. This unique role developed his versatility and adaptability – attributes that now enrich his return to COMO – this time by the ocean.

At COMO Uma Canggu, McSherry will create menus that are both grounded in Bali’s rich seasonal produce, enhanced by his global perspectives. Expect refined yet approachable culinary offerings, showcasing dishes that champion authenticity while inviting fresh discoveries, a reflection of McSherry’s belief that dining should be as dynamic and inspiring as the journeys that shape it.

