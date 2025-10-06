Charmingly nestled along the beachside of Semawang Beach, Sanur, step into a realm of refined indulgence as InterContinental Bali Sanur Resort’s Layang Layang Restaurant invites you to savour the time-honoured afternoon tea ritual in a sophisticated yet welcoming ambience.

Whether you opt to settle down in the comfort of Layang Layang Restaurant’s air-conditioned dining room or the peaceful ambience of the breezy outdoor terrace with lush garden views, every space is designed to enhance laidback moments. An idyllic choice for intimate afternoons with loved ones or friends, the afternoon tea experience provides the perfect setting to connect and indulge together.

Layang Layang’s afternoon tea presents guests with a delectable spread of handcrafted savoury and sweet creations. Several highlights include seafood vol-au-vent, date caramel pudding, vanilla orange choux, pistachio raspberry crèmeux, and more. Perfectly complementing each bite is a curated selection of premium teas or freshly brewed coffee.

Looking to elevate the experience with a modern twist? Guests can also try the herbal-infused cocktails that incorporate fragrant botanicals with artisanal spirits. The signature creations, such as chamomile and rosella infusions, add a refreshing harmony of tradition and innovation to the classic afternoon tea concept.

Priced at IDR 310,000++ per couple, inclusive of tea or coffee, the Afternoon Tea at Layang Layang Restaurant is available daily from 2 PM to 5 PM. Guests can also enjoy two exquisite tea-based cocktails for an additional IDR 250,000++.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3800 1775 or follow @intercontinentalbalisanur on Instagram

InterContinental Bali Sanur Resort

Jl. Kusuma Sari No.8, Sanur

+62 811 3800 1775

@intercontinentalbalisanur

balisanur.intercontinental.com