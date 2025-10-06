Betrothed couples planning a dreamy tropical wedding by the sea can add a new venue to their list, as The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali has introduced its latest gem: Heritage Beach Garden.

Imagine exchanging vows in a serene garden setting, framed by swaying palm trees and caressed by the gentle ocean breeze, and blessed with the majestic Mount Agung as your backdrop. That is exactly what you can expect at the Heritage Beach Garden , a captivating new beachfront wedding venue at the Nusa Dua resort, crafted to deliver the most unforgettable celebration of love.

Spanning an expansive 1,053 sqm of perfectly landscaped space, the open-air venue can accommodate up to 600 guests for banquets, making it one of the most spacious and flexible seaside event destinations in southern Bali. From an intimate ceremony under the golden sky or an opulent evening reception beneath the stars, Heritage Beach Garden invites couples to say their “I Do’s” amidst Bali’s natural splendour and timeless allure.

Nestled in an exceptional beachfront location, the versatile garden setting allows seamless transitions between ceremony, cocktail hour, and dinner reception – all without losing the calming lulls of the ocean waves. The design exudes refined island elegance, with the venue’s flexibility allowing it to accommodate a series of themes, from tropical chic and boho luxe to modern minimalist.

What sets Heritage Beach Garden apart from other wedding venues is not just its sheer scale and scenery but also the signature Westin touch: nourishing cuisine crafted with care, bespoke service rooted in genuine hospitality, and a holistic approach to well-being that extends to every guest experience – from bridal preparation to farewell brunch .

As Bali continues to shine as one of the world’s most in-demand wedding destinations, Heritage Beach Garden adds a bold and stunning new chapter to The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali’s legacy – a venue where dreams meet the sea.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 771 906 or email [email protected]

