Light, bubbly and elegant, the new Two Islands Reserve Blanc de Blancs is a hallmark of purity and precision. Vinified here in Bali, this special sparkling is made from 100% Chardonnay, grown in South Australia’s Limestone Coast, bringing with it the freshness of its cool-climate origins.

Pale gold in the glass, this Bali-made Blanc de Blancs greets you with aromas of honeysuckle, brioche, and pear, before unfolding into delicate flavours of citrus zest, roasted nuts, and a fine mineral finish. Each sip carries creamy bubbles and vibrant acidity, striking a perfect balance between elegance and energy.

The variety’s distinct flavour and aroma is courtesy of the single-vineyard Chardonnay, hence its ‘white from white,’ processed using ‘Méthod Tradionnelle’ to create this one-of-a-kind sparkling wine that is as elegant as it is versatile. “We believe wine is about creating experiences worth remembering,” said James Kalleske, Head of Winemaker at Two Islands. “With the Reserve Blanc de Blancs, we wanted to craft a sparkling wine that feels both celebratory and timeless, something to enjoy at an intimate dinner, a festive gathering, or even a quiet toast at home.”

Launched in April 2025, but made available to customers in September 2025, the Two Islands Reserve Blanc de Blancs is refreshingly light and graceful at 12% ABV, making it ideal for a stylish aperitif, or a perfect pairing with delicate starters, from fresh oysters to artisanal cheeses. Refined and classic, it is a story in a bottle, where South Australian terroir meets the Balinese spirit.

This special release is available for customers at select restaurants, wine shops, and The Cellardoor in Sanur . A wine perfect for the season of celebration.

@twoislandswines

twoislands.co.id