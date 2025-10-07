Perched above Ubud’s most iconic temple, Pura Gunung Lebah, overlooking the Campuhan Valley, this stylish restaurant strips back the distractions and lets the cultural surroundings do all the talking. Complemented by a menu of bold, wood-fired flavours and delicate cocktails, Nari Ubud welcomes diners and imbibers day and night.

If the Campuhan Valley is the show, then Nari Ubud is the theatre’s premium box seats, perfectly positioned for diners to cosy into one of the lounges or dining tables and watch the natural rhythms of Ubud go by. Sprawling across the first floor of what used to be one of the town’s first bars – the legendary Beggar’s Bush – the restaurant wastes none of its advantageous location, keeping the views wide and open for all, with the special terrace seats a popular option for guests.

The restaurant’s interiors match the ‘primal’ cooking of its kitchen, presenting an ‘ethnic-chic’ aesthetic, courtesy of its generous use of natural materials, a mixture of stone walls, rattan-weave ceiling to ironwood beams. As spacious and open as the restaurant is, Nari Ubud feels full of life, filled out by the textures of its furnishings and finishings. This contemporary take on rustic grounds the restaurant in the natural valley, putting the spotlight on the surrounding greenery.

When it comes to food, Nari Ubud flavours with flames, with fire-grilled bistro dishes of Mediterranean inspiration. Start with Smoked Burrata with veggie nduja, Woodfired Bread with noisette butter; dig into boldly-flavoured pastas, like the Duck Ragu Fazoletti or Pipe Rigate all Vodka; or hearty mains, from Charred Cabbage with miso butter to Charcoal Barramundi with a citrus beurre blanc.

In the evening, the dinner menu serves up extra special dishes, including a selection meats – Grass-fed Black Angus Picanha MB6 with chimichurri, to 48hr Braised Bone in Short Rib in Rendang jus – and Urutan smoked Balinese sausage, and charred Octopus. Leave room for dessert, as the Rice Pudding Brûlée and Chocolate Ganache with smoked olive oil are must-tries!

The best time to come is in the late afternoon for Nari’s Ridge Hour (4.30 to 6.30pm), where a signature Cempaka Spritz is paired with warm bread straight out the fire, and of course the spectacle of watching the valley transition from day to night.

Open from 12pm to 11pm (Last Order 10pm)

Jl. Raya Campuhan, Ubud

+62 813 2576 3505

@nariubud

naribali.com