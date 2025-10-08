Pre-Order The Oberoi Beach Resort, Bali’s Christmas Panettone Traditional Milan

The Christmas holidays might still be a few months away, but that doesn’t mean you can’t prepare for the most anticipated season of the year early. This upcoming festive season, The Oberoi Beach Resort, Bali unveils a beloved Italian tradition to the island: the Panettone Traditional Milan.

A golden, fragrant centuries-old holiday staple in Milanese households, this timeless creation now brings its warmth and joy to Christmastime festivities in Bali. Patience and craftsmanship are at the essence of panettone, and The Oberoi’s iteration stays true to its Milanese roots, crafting a tall, dome-shaped loaf prepared with natural sourdough fermentation. Delicately airy yet indulgent, it is enriched with butter, honey, and egg yolk. Inside, plump raisins and jewel-toned candied orange peel add bursts of sweetness that are perfectly balanced by a soft note of vanilla. The result? An indulgent and refined festive bread, best enjoyed together with loved ones.

Priced at IDR 498,000++ each, the Panettone Traditional Milan is available in limited quantities and comes in 500g loaves. Deliveries will start from 10 December 2025 onwards, arriving just in time for your Christmas get-together. Guests can pre-order for collection at the resort or request delivery at an additional charge. To ensure each loaf is freshly prepared with utmost care, a six-day lead time applies.

Beyond just a seasonal delicacy, the panettone reflects the resort’s philosophy of merging cultural authenticity with elegance. In Milan, it is traditionally served with coffee in the mornings, enjoyed with Prosecco at aperitivo, or shared at the end of Christmas dinner – it is a versatile treat that adapts exquisitely to Bali’s festive rhythm.

With its artisanal quality and limited availability, the Panettone Traditional Milan is not merely a dessert; it is a gift of tradition, an invitation to gather, and an opportunity to savour the joys of the season.

For pre-orders and enquiries, please contact +62 811 390 9807

The Oberoi Beach Resort, Bali

Seminyak Beach, Jl. Kayu Aya, Seminyak

+62 812 382 3957

@theoberoibeachresortbali

oberoihotels.com