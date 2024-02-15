Bali’s original winery, Hatten Wines, invites guests to expand their knowledge of new latitude wines at The Cellardoor, Sanur. Through curated wine tasting programs held by their resident experts, one can join an educational journey through their expansive range.

For those who don’t know the background, Hatten Wines started in 1994 when founder Ida Bagus Rai Budarsa usde a local grape variety, Alphonse Lavallée, to make Bali’s first wine. Over three decades, the wine company has expanded to produce 10 award-winning varieties, all locally grown and vilified in Bali. The company even spent four years of research and development to harvest international grape varieties on island soil, adding the revered Syrah and Chenin Blanc grapes to their mix.

Hatten Wines have won multiple international awards, showing that ‘new latitude’ wines are forces to be reckoned with.

Of course, those used to international wines may not be familiar with wines of the tropics, and so to introduce discerning drinkers to these flavours, Hatten Wines hosts private wine tastings. Though these focus particularly on Hatten Wines products, the immersive experiences is a great introduction to wine tasting which can be applied to any and all wines.

There are three wine tasting programs available at The Cellardoor:-

Bali Wine Tasting: a journey through the Hatten range from red, white, rosé and fortified varieties, featuring six different varieties. Priced at IDR 200.000 per person. Sweet Lover Wine Tasting: focusing on a particular segment of the Hatten range. Try these five unique wines from the Moscato to Pino de Bali and Sweet Syrah. Priced at IDR 200.000 per person. Comparative Wine Tasting: What’s the difference between a Bali wine and an Australian wine? The best way is try them side-by-side! Compare the tasting notes between an Aga White and a Riesling; a rosé from the Limestone Coast and Bali’s northwest region; or Aussie Grenache with the Aga Red. Priced at IDR 200.000 per person

Why not elevate your wine tasting experience? The program offers pairing with artisanal producers from Bali, including a cheese platter from Rosalie Cheese, and locally-produced chocolate as well. Wine & Cheese Pairing priced at IDR 280.000.

If you’re going to have a glass of wine, why not learn something whilst you do it? Head over to The Cellardoor in Sanur (open from 9am to 8pm); for a full-day out, wine trips to the vineyard also available.

Find out more with Hatten Wines Adven ture

The Cellardoor

Jl. Bypass Ngurah Rai No.393, Sanur

+62 896-8660-2323 (WA)

hattenwines.com