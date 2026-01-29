Seminyak is known for its lifestyle offerings, from its vibrant dining scene, beach clubs and popular nightlife venues. However, for those who prefer a more relaxed drinking experience, the area also has that covered. Here we’ve handpicked – and trialled for ourselves – the best cocktail bars in Seminyak. Venues that focus on great drinks, comfortable interiors and an atmosphere that allows for conversation.

Best Cocktail Bars in Seminyak:

Aoku | Eazy Bar | AfterTea | District 1

Aoku

Dahana Restaurant Level 2, Jl. Petitenget No.98Z, Seminyak

Tucked discreetly above the iconic Japanese restaurant, Dahana, in Seminyak, Aoku defines itself as an intimate cocktail and Japanese dining speakeasy, envisioned as a destination that purposefully contrasts the area’s more high-energy scenes.

The interiors certainly reflect this direction, welcoming guests into a cosying space defined by its handsome Japanese aesthetic; with leather booths and sinking arm chairs that invite for slow, relaxed tasting enjoyment. Founder Kensho Hirai presents a cocktail philosophy that balances Japanese precision and Balinese soul, with selected ingredients sourced from the bar’s own garden in the misty highlands of Jatiluwih, Tabanan. But the creation in this Seminyak cocktail bar are eclectic, taking inspiration from jazz, nature and the changing seasons.

Standout signature cocktails include: So What, a bold, tropical symphony of coffee, spice, and island warmth. A rhythmic tribute to jazz classics and the soul of Bali. Kind of Blue, matcha meets Nikka whisky in perfect harmony, blending Japanese structure with Indonesian rhythm; and Velvet Cherry, a lush, velvety indulgence of cascara-infused brandy, cassis, oloroso sherry, and maraschino cherry. Sophisticated and delicate. Drinks are complemented by a menu of refined Japanese dining plates.

Aoku is open from Monday to Saturday, 7 PM to 1 AM.

+62 851 2357 3571 | @aokubali

EAZY Bar

Jl. Petitenget, Seminyak

Founded by Jan Jurecka, a veteran of the international bar world, EAZY Bali is a destination designed for those who appreciate a well-crafted drink – and a space created to enjoy it.

Having managed top bars around the world, including here in Bali, Jurecka finally brings his global experience to roost in his very own cocktail bar in Seminyak. EAZY champions the real cocktail culture, where guests can sit at the bar counter and speak to their bartender directly, watch and talk as drinks are prepared for them, or sit comfortably with friends, in plush lounge chairs, with good cocktails in hand.

Of course, the cocktail menu is at the heart of EAZY, with Jurecka infusing his creativity into each concoction. Signature drinks include: the Smoked Brisket Negroni, Stars & Disco, and the Cheesecake Daiquiri, to name a few. When it comes to food, EAZY brings the barbecue flavours of Deli Island into the bar. Located on the floor below, Deli Island focuses on handcrafted sandwiches, house-made ingredients, and authentic Texas-style BBQ – together the two venues create the perfect pair: cocktails and comfort foods.

EAZY opens daily from 7 PM to 2 AM.

+62 857 3822 6286 | @eazybali

AfterTea by Chontea & Co

Jl. Kayu Cendana No.1, Seminyak

A truly unique concept in the cocktail bar scene is AfterTea, a tea-focused, slow bar concept developed by Chontea & Co, known for their premium, omakase-style tea, matcha and coffee experiences. AfterTea was developed together with award-winning mixologist, Panji Wisrawan, who has evolved the traditional tea ceremony into a cocktail indulgence – something he calls a ‘Tea-tail experience.’

Inside an intimate bar space dominated by minimalist, traditional Japanese design, with clean, light wood furnishings, AfterTea invites you on a tasting journey through special infusions, tea varietals and premium spirits. Made for drinkers that are curious to discover new flavours, AfterTea is definitely one of the more unique cocktail bars in Seminyak, even in Bali.

Explore Japanese green tea creations, like Sencha Tea-tail (Okuhikari Sencha infused Gin, Umeshu,

Apple, Yuzu, 6-hours Cold Brew Okuhikari Sencha, Umeboshi), or Hojicha Tea-tail (Light Roast Hoōjicha infused Dark Rum, AfterTea Anko Liqueur, Sherry, Chocolate Malt, Dark Roast Hojicha Caramel Cream), or classics given a tea twist like the Teagroni (three varieties) or Teapress Martini. AfterTea also offers curated cocktail flights, or tasting journeys, for those who love specialty teas with a twist.

Open daily 2pm until late. Also available in Ubud.

@aftertea.chontea | chonteaandco.com

District 1

Jl. Raya Basangkasa No.26, Seminyak

Tucked above Bo & Bun Restaurant, District 1 is a hidden bar found in the quiet alley next to Bo & Bun, where a simple red door welcomes you into one of Seminyak’s best kept cocktail secrets.

Inside, an intimate space with soft, ambient lighting awaits, where the music flows just enough to enhance the atmosphere without disturbing conversations, and the moody ambience strikes the perfect balance of old-soul charm and mystery.

District 1 prides itself on its library of signature cocktails. For something bright and bold, Love + Passion incorporates a mix of housemade limoncello, blood orange and passion fruit vodka, grapefruit, and a cloud of passion fruit foam. For something more classic, The Negroni No. 1 is smooth and smoky, aged for two weeks in a sherry barrel, then smoked with cherry wood.

If you have trouble choosing, you can always order something off-menu. Let the bartender know your preferences, and they’ll whip up something bespoke for you. District 1 has no gimmicks – only beautifully made drinks in a cosy ambience, which, in our opinion, makes it one of the best cocktail bars in Seminyak.

Open daily from 5.30 PM to 1 AM.

+62 859 4036 4834 | @district1cocktailbar