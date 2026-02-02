The works of one of Bali’s most iconic contemporary artists, the late Made Wianta (1949 – 2020), are now on display in the Pendopo Lobby of The Apurva Kempinski Bali. The exclusive exhibition, dubbed ‘Gallery of Art: Wianta & Legacy,’ presents the artist’s Mandala series for the general public for the first time.

The Tabanan-born artist was a transformative figure in the Balinese art scene, known for challenging the island’s more classical traditions and shifting Balinese art into a sophisticated new paradigm. Through time abroad, Wianta developed a new perspective, one which enabled him to present Balinese-inspired concepts through a contemporary and global lens.

His Mandala series is certainly a great example of that: a reimagining of the Balinese system of nine directions, or pangider-ider, Wianta saw the Mandala as the blueprint for perfect organisation. This he portrayed through geometric pieces and circular designs that exude a sense of peace, harmony and balance. This effect on the audience reflects Wianta’s belief in the power of natural symbolism.

The Mandala collection was Wianta’s third major series, from which eleven curated masterpieces are available for viewing at The Apurva Kempinski Bali’s Pendopo Lobby. Through this exhibition, Wianta’s works live on.

“We are deeply honoured to showcase the legacy of Pak Made Wianta, and even more so knowing this marks the first time in his illustrious career that this complete Mandala series is being presented to the public,” stated Vincent Guironnet, General Manager of The Apurva Kempinski Bali. “As we welcome an increasingly international discerning traveller, we believe it is our responsibility to introduce and integrate Indonesia’s profound artistic heritage into the guest experience.”

Gallery of Art: Wianta & Legacy is on display from 23 January onwards.

