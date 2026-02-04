Located in the neighbourhood of Pererenan, RITE emerges as a contemporary wellness sanctuary where transformation extends beyond the physical. Here, self-care is embraced as a meaningful, profoundly human ritual – one that redefines what it means to feel truly well through a purposeful, ritual-led approach.

Derived from the word ritual, RITE draws inspiration from Bali’s cultural landscape, where intention, ceremony, and sacred spaces are woven into everyday life. Wellness is approached as an act of respect and devotion, moving beyond the physical to become a considered investment in both mind and soul.

Designed to nurture harmony between body and mind, RITE encourages a more conscious relationship with movement – guided by awareness rather than intensity. Every aspect of the space has been thoughtfully conceived, from its seamless architectural flow and tactile details to the rhythm of training and the mindful curation of its food and beverage offerings. Blending refined aesthetics with world-class facilities, RITE strikes a balance between strength and softness, creating an environment that feels both elevated and deeply restorative.

RITE’s Top-Tier Facilities

The wellness hub houses a collection of purpose-built studios, each fashioned to support various training intentions. The Main Studio anchors the sanctuary, featuring fully-equipped premium Technogym machines, free weights, and functional equipment for strength, hypertrophy, and balanced full-body training.

Meanwhile, the Sculpt Studio presents a dedicated lower-body environment focused on glutes, hamstrings, and quadriceps, showcasing specialised resistance and isolation equipment. The Power Studio is where one would endure high-performance training, designed for heavy lifts, compound movements, and advanced conditions. For those seeking a quieter, private space, the Focus Studio is ideal for mobility, stretching, and self-guided sessions. Movement extends outdoors in the Sky Studio, where the open-air setting allows a breezy session of cardio, conditioning, and signature group classes.

The Combat Studio completes the training experience, offering an immersive environment for boxing and fight conditioning, while a calm, grounding space for mind and body practices is found at Flow Studio, featuring yoga, pilates, and breathwork sessions.

Restoration forms an essential part of the RITE philosophy, with the Recovery Area reinforcing the importance of rest. Designed for post-training recovery and detoxification, the space invites members to unwind and fully absorb their practice. Facilities include a swimming pool, a cold plunge maintained at 7-9°C, a sauna, a Jacuzzi, and a steam room.

Integrated Expert-Led Training

Training at RITE is shaped as an integrated ecosystem, offering multiple pathways to move – whether independently, through one-on-one personal training, or in group classes. From high-intensity conditioning and strength training to sculpting, recovery, and mindful movement, the programme supports a wide range of goals, energy levels, and stages of practice.

Offering more than 50 weekly classes, RITE’s group training includes heart-rate-led HIIT and hybrid training formats that combine strength, cardio, and functional movement, alongside structured strength sessions focused on power, muscle development, and metabolic conditioning. Sculpting-focused training includes Brazilian Circuit Training, a dynamic cross-training format crafted to activate all three glute muscles, while Boxing Fundamentals presents skill-based conditioning based on technique. To balance intensity, mind and body practices offered include Yin and Vinyasa yoga, breathwork, and meditation.

For personalised guidance, members also have the opportunity to work one-on-one with RITE’s international team of expert trainers. With backgrounds spanning competitive bodybuilding, boxing, Olympic athletics, yoga, holistic wellness, and movement science, each trainer delivers bespoke, results-driven programmes that foster strength, conditioning, mobility, and mindset.

Nourishment as a Ritual

Nourishment at RITE is treated with the same intention as movement and recovery. The Café serves as both a replenishment hub and a communal space – a place to pause, connect, and extend the ritual beyond the studio. The menu includes protein smoothies, fresh juices, pre- and intra-workout drinks, functional wellness shorts, specialty coffee, and premium teas. Signature smoothies include Berry Please (28g of protein with acai, mixed berries, and coconut water) and It’s a Date (27g of protein with dark chocolate, walnuts, oats, and cocoa).

Complementing the refreshments is a rotating menu of nourishing meals and protein cookies, made with fresh, nutrient-rich ingredients to fuel without heaviness; emphasising RITE’s belief that nourishment is not an add-on but a crucial aspect of the wellness ritual.

2026 and Beyond: A Look into RITE’s Expansion

Looking ahead, RITE is set to expand with an additional 1,100 sqm of space, scheduled for completion by December 2026. The expansion further enhances RITE as a fully integrated, all-day wellness destination dedicated to deep recovery, nourishment, and community-led living.

The expansion will feature an enhanced recovery zone designed to encourage slower rhythms and deeper restoration with new additions including an infrared sauna, two ice baths, a Jacuzzi, a traditional sauna with Himalayan salt bricks, a saltwater pool, and a poolside juice bar. Meanwhile, a new restaurant and co-working space will complete the experience, providing members with a seamless transition between movement, nourishment, focused work, and relaxation throughout the day.

RITE is open daily from 6 AM to 10 PM.

For more information, please contact +62 822 3665 9949 or visit ritebali.com

RITE

Jl. Pantai Pererenan No.158, Pererenan

+62 822 3665 9949

@rite.bali

ritebali.com