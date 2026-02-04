Perched above Gamat Bay with sweeping views toward Mount Agung, MĀUA Nusa Penida continues to evolve as a refined retreat where modern design meets the island’s raw beauty. Since opening, the resort has deepened its wellness offerings, strengthened its sustainability practices, and introduced new spaces that invite guests to pause, breathe, and reconnect with their surroundings.

Accommodation at MĀUA balances contemporary architecture with local materials and an emphasis on outdoor living. The resort offers Deluxe Rooms overlooking forested landscapes, Deluxe Rooms with a private balcony, and a collection of One- and Two-Bedroom Pool Villas in various types, each thoughtfully shaped by the site’s natural contours and mature trees. From intimate hideaways to expansive, family-friendly villas with private pools, each space feels both grounded and indulgent in its design.

Dining continues to celebrate island produce and mindful sourcing at Kōwhai, the resort’s all-day dining venue serving locally inspired flavours. New concepts now expand the experience, most notably the cliffside Jalak Deck – a multipurpose viewpoint designed for sunrise yoga, leisurely afternoons, and sunset dinners overlooking the ocean, emerging as a signature gathering space for guests.

At the resort, wellness remains central to the MĀUA experience. The resort spa already welcomes guests with restorative treatments, and the upcoming Pounamu Spa & Wellness concept will further enhance its offerings with therapies, yoga spaces, meditation programs, and holistic wellness journeys designed for both renewal and reflection.

Sustainability is woven throughout the resort’s design and daily operations. Construction prioritised the preservation of limestone terraces and mature trees, while ongoing practices include reduced single-use plastics, water- and energy-efficient systems, and close collaboration with local communities. Together, these efforts ensure guest experiences support both conservation and livelihoods on the island.

Beyond the resort, guests are encouraged to explore Nusa Penida through a curated selection of experiences, from snorkelling and diving excursions to guided island tours of landmarks such as Kelingking Beach and Crystal Bay. Cycling and hiking routes across the island’s dramatic terrain, hands-on Indonesian cooking classes, and daily yoga and meditation sessions along the ridge further connect guests to the island’s rhythm. Seasonal events hosted on the Jalak Deck add yet another layer to the experience.

“At MĀUA Nusa Penida, our vision is to create a sanctuary where guests can reconnect with themselves, with nature, and with the island’s authentic spirit,” said Sebastien Menesguen, General Manager. “Every detail, from the design of our villas to our sustainability initiatives, wellness programs, and new spaces like Jalak Deck, is crafted to offer experiences that are both luxurious and meaningful.”

For more information, visit mauahotel.com .

MĀUA Nusa Penida

Jl. Gamat Bay, Nusa Penida

+62 811 3800 8999

@mauanusapenida

mauahotel.com