A new cocktail oasis emerges amidst the buzz of Seminyak, where comfort and creativity take precedence over trends and theatrics. Founded by Jan Jurecka, a veteran of the international bar world, EAZY Bali is a destination designed for those who appreciate a well-crafted drink – and a space created to enjoy it.

Having managed top bars around the world, including here in Bali, Jurecka finally brings his global experience to roost in a space he can call his own, one built around what he believes bars are really about: the joy of human connection. EAZY champions cocktail culture, where guests can sit at the bar counter and speak to their bartender directly, watch and talk as drinks are prepared for them, or sit comfortably with friends, in plush lounge chairs, with good cocktails in hand. It’s a bar where one can slow down and be in the moment.

Of course, the cocktail menu is at the heart of EAZY, with Jurecka infusing his creativity into each concoction. Signature drinks include the Smoked Brisket Negroni, Stars & Disco, and the Cheesecake Daiquiri, to name a few. When it comes to food, EAZY brings the barbecue flavours of Deli Island into the bar. Located on the floor below, Deli Island focuses on handcrafted sandwiches, house-made ingredients, and authentic Texas-style BBQ – together the two venues create the perfect pair: cocktails and comfort foods.

Whether guests are stopping by for an aperitif, a relaxed nightcap, or the perfect pre-party hangout, EAZY offers something Seminyak has been missing: a dedicated cocktail haven that feels welcoming, vibrant, and timeless.

EAZY opens daily from 7 PM to 2 AM; Deli Island opens from 7 AM to 11 PM.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 857 3822 6286 or follow @eazybali for updates.

EAZY Bali

Jl. Petitenget, Seminyak

+62 857 3822 6286

@eazybali