Nestled amongst the misty peaks of Bedugul, 1,280 metres above sea level, Hiland 1280 at Handara Golf & Resort invites diners into a cosy mountain restaurant that overlooks emerald greens and rugged hillsides.

Hiland 1280 takes the form of a stylish mountain lodge – an appropriate theme for its verdant, highland surroundings – where plush leather armchairs sit beside an open fireplace, with timber beams, wooden ceilings and stone walls setting the scene. Hiland 1280 overlooks the picturesque Handara Golf Course, featuring an open-air deck that allows golfers and visitors alike to enjoy the serene environment within the expansive 120-hectare estate.

The restaurant’s menu finds a balance between comfort foods and premium dining, showcasing the fresh local produce grown in the fertile highlands of Bedugul. Open from morning to evening, guests can enjoy an extensive menu that changes throughout the day. For breakfast, savour a range of delights, from a Turkish Breakfast to Pulled Duck Confit.

Then for lunch and dinner, fresh salads, hearty soups and mains take over, from their Osso Bucco soup with slow-braised beef broth to Crispy Pork Belly and Swedish Meatballs. A selection of premium steaks is also available. So, whether you’re there for a leisurely weekend brunch or a starlit dinner in the cool air on the terrace, there’s a dish for the occasion.

As for drinks, loose-leaf teas, fresh coffees, and hot chocolates make for the perfect cosy sip in the cool highlands temperatures, or one of Hiland 1280’s signature cocktails, with wines available by the glass and bottle.

Hiland 1280 is open daily from 8 AM to 10 PM.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 823 1324 9150 or follow @hiland1280 for more updates.

Hiland 1280 Restaurant

Kompleks Handara, Jl. Raya Singaraja-Denpasar, Pancasari, Kec. Sukasada, Kabupaten Buleleng

+62 823 1324 9150

@hiland1280