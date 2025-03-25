Bali has long been a sanctuary for those seeking balance, offering a rich tapestry of wellness experiences that cater to every kind of retreat-goer. Whether you’re drawn to the stillness of a silent retreat, the transformative power of music, the indulgence of a luxury wellness escape, or the time-honoured healing of Ayurveda, the island presents a world of possibilities. Each wellness retreats in Bali is a doorway to something deeper—whether that’s rest, self-discovery, or a complete reset

From immersive detox programmes to soul-stirring sound journeys, these five wellness retreats define the health-focused experiences found on the island: a place where nature, tradition, and modern well-being come together to nourish the body and mind.

Explore these exquisite Wellness Retreats in Bali:

Gdas Bali – Bali Silent Retreat – Oneworld Ayurveda – COMO Shambhala Estate – Soulshine Bali

Gdas Bali Health and Wellness Resort

Nestled on the charming outskirts of Ubud’s hillside, Gdas Bali Health and Wellness Resort is a progressive health and wellness retreat offering ultimate relaxation, rejuvenation, and overall well-being in a tranquil setting.

Blending traditional Balinese architecture with contemporary design, the resort is beautifully crafted with meticulous attention to detail. Its sleek, modern interiors are complemented by intricate designs that highlight the island’s rich culture and heritage. The resort features 27 well-appointed rooms and villas, including 24 Grand Deluxe rooms with the choice of terrace paddy, terrace garden, or balcony garden views, as well as 3 Prestige Pool Villas.

As a premier wellness resort in Bali, Gdas Bali’s offerings extend beyond its accommodations to its dining experiences and range of facilities. Guests can indulge in nourishing meals at the plant-based Tangi Restaurant, which serves appetising vegan dishes made with fresh, organic, and locally sourced ingredients. Meanwhile, guests can enjoy leisurely moments exploring the verdant Garden Lounge, unwinding at the swimming pool overlooking the rice fields, relaxing in the library, participating in daily yoga classes at the main Yoga Shala, and hot yoga sessions at the dedicated yoga room with infrared heating.

The Bali Eden serves as the resort’s wellness hub, designed to help guests achieve and maintain optimal health based on the Bali Usadha philosophy, combined with the latest advancements in Western medicine. The Bali Eden features a fitness centre, yoga shala, Lanang Wadon Restaurant, a traditional bath house, and Arana Spa, where expert therapists offer treatments blending traditional and modern techniques.

Additionally, Arana Spa includes an infrared sauna, traditional sauna, steam room, warm plunge pool, and cold plunge pool. The Healthy Suite offers a range of advanced healing treatments including Cryotherapy, IV Drips, Colonic Hydrotherapy, Live O2, and Salt Therapy.

+62 361 908 3131 | @gdasbali | gdasbali.com

Bali Silent Retreat

Nestled in the verdant rice fields of Jatiluwih, at the foot of Mt. Batukaru in Tabana, Bali Silent Retreat offers a sanctuary for those seeking silence in their lives – whether for a day, a week, or even longer.

This solitary hideaway welcomes guests into a six-hectare haven, complete with rice fields, vegetable and herb gardens, a mountain forest, hot springs, and a river. The retreat encourages immersion in nature with low-impact lodging and facilities, including a library, an open Octagon Bale, stargazing beds, and more.

The retreat is an invitation to unplug and detach from the outside world, with strict rules enforced including prohibiting social talking and electronic devices. It’s a total detox from both the busy physical world and the virtual one. This includes other detox elements, with no caffeine, alcohol, meat, dairy, chemical or imported goods available on the property, adhering to Bali Silent Retreat’s “green-to-the-extreme” eco-principles.

While the idea of experiencing silence on the foothills of Batukaru may be enticing, it can be challenging, as many of us tend to avoid silence by seeking external stimulation, like listening to music or podcasts. However, noise is a form of pollution that raises stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline. Silence, in contrast, has the opposite effect, promoting calmness and although there may be initial discomfort, we eventually adjust to an input and output-reduced environment. The vow of silence or mouna vratham in Indian Hinduism, touts that the practice develops emotional and verbal control, encouraging self-reflection as the reduced input prompts us to truly listen to our inner voice.

At Bali Silent Retreat, this temporary vow of silence is eased by its facilities and services, including a labyrinth for contemplation, daily meditation and stretching sessions, cultural learning experiences, and organic garden-to-table vegetarian meals throughout the day.

+62 823 3398 2528 | @balisilentretreat | balisilentretreat.com

Oneworld Ayurveda

Oneworld Ayurveda stands as Southeast Asia’s premier centres for authentic Panchakarma, the ancient Ayurvedic detox. With locations in Tegallalang and Ubud, the centre blends time-honoured healing traditions with Bali’s warm hospitality, creating an experience that is as restorative as it is transformative.

A Panchakarma at Oneworld Ayurveda is a deeply personalised 7- to 28-night journey designed to reset the body and mind. Guided by Indian Ayurvedic physicians and supported by experienced yoga teachers, each programme is tailored to the individual, addressing imbalances through a carefully curated regimen of detox treatments, therapies, and nourishing Ayurvedic meals. Unlike a typical wellness retreat, Panchakarma follows a structured, therapeutic process rooted in over 5,000 years of Ayurvedic wisdom.

At its core, Ayurveda is a holistic science that emphasises harmony between body, mind, and spirit. Panchakarma, meaning “Five Actions,” is the system’s most profound cleansing therapy, removing toxins and restoring balance to the body’s doshas—Vata, Pitta, and Kapha. Treatments may include medicated oil therapies, herbal enemas, dietary adjustments, and guided yoga sessions, all monitored and adjusted by the centre’s expert physicians.

Since 2016, Oneworld Ayurveda has welcomed over 3,500 guests seeking physical healing and mental clarity. Beyond its Panchakarma centres, its sister companies—Oneworld Retreats and Bali Botanica Day Spa—extend the Ayurvedic philosophy into yoga retreats and spa treatments. Whether for deep healing or preventative care, Oneworld Ayurveda offers an experience that is both immersive and life-changing, making them one of the best wellness retreats in Bali.

+62 8113 922 333 (Tegallalang) | +62 8113 803 536 (Ubud) | @oneworldayurveda | oneworldayurveda.com

COMO Shambhala Estate

Situated amidst lush tropical rainforests, rivers, and sun-drenched clearings north of Ubud, COMO Shambhala Estate is a leading wellness sanctuary. The resort features multi-suite residences and standalone villas, all designed with inspiration from Indonesia’s rich culture, offering guests a sense of home while being immersed in wildlife and the area’s enchanting natural surroundings.

With a focus on well-being, healthy cuisine, and a variety of activities, the resort offers wellness programmes, ranging from three to ten nights, depending on individual guests’ goals and needs.

Embark on a wellness journey towards a balanced and fulfilled life with COMO Shambhala’s Wellness Paths. These programmes focus on “un-ease” rather than “dis-ease”, and emphasise prevention over cure. The Wellness Paths include the Integrated Wellness Path – an extensive programme involving expert diagnostics to achieve sustainable wellness, Fit to Perform – curated to refine your fitness goals, Detox to Restore – a transformative journey focused on cleansing dietary and environmental toxins, Nourish to Glow – a holistic approach to nourishing your body, and Connect to Rebalance – a digital detox designed to help you reconnect with nature’s healing power and renew your focus and joy.

The resort also offers an Ayurveda Programme, an ancient Indian holistic healthcare system that emphasises the balance of three elements; Vata, Pitta, and Kapha. This programme promotes physical, mental, and spiritual well-being through Ayurvedic massages, Marma point therapy, Shirodhara, therapeutic Yoga, Pranayama, Meditation and more. The programme begins with a personalised consultation by the Resident Ayurveda Expert to assess your Ayurvedic constitution and create tailored treatments, activities, and diet plans.

Other wellness programmes include the Kedara Picnic, which involves a trek through the hidden water garden in the jungle heart of COMO Shambhala Estate, and the Water Spring Blessing, a cleansing ceremony held in the ancient spring near the Ayung River. COMO Shambhala Estate’s comprehensive list of healt and wellness programmes along with its five-star accommodation and facilities sets it apart as one of the top wellness retreats in Bali.

+62 361 978 888 | @comoshambhalaestate | comohotels.com

Soulshine Bali

In the lush hills of southern Ubud, Soulshine Bali redefines the retreat experience, blending music, movement, and mindfulness in a way that feels both effortless and deeply personal. As the island’s first sound and wellness resort, Soulshine was founded by musician, activist, and philanthropist Michael Franti. It has since become a sanctuary for those seeking transformation, playfulness, and meaningful connection in a setting that embraces Bali’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage.

A favourite among retreat leaders, Soulshine has hosted transformational coach Justin Michael Williams, who describes it as “one of the most inspiring places to lead a retreat.” Here, barefoot luxury and immersive cultural experiences create a space where personal growth unfolds naturally. The resort’s Personal Retreats offer a flexible approach to wellness, incorporating sunrise yoga, Balinese purification rituals, and guided excursions to sacred temples and iconic rice terraces. Spa treatments and nourishing farm-to-table meals further enhance the journey, ensuring a balance of restoration and discovery.

At the heart of Soulshine’s offerings is its signature Soulrocker Retreat, a seven-night immersive experience led by Michael and Sara Agah Franti. Each day begins with yoga and heart-centred soul circles, setting the tone for a journey of exploration and connection. Guests enjoy live music by Michael Franti, temple visits, and evenings filled with dance parties, music trivia, and community gatherings. The retreat’s focus on joy, movement, and shared experiences creates an atmosphere where transformation feels as natural as it is inspiring.

As one of the leading wellness retreats in Bali, Soulshine Bali stands apart by making wellness an experience of joy rather than discipline. Whether through structured retreats or personalised escapes, guests leave feeling not only refreshed but truly reinvigorated—carrying a piece of Soulshine’s spirit long after their stay.

+62 85 333 499 499 | info@soulshinebali.com | soulshinebali.com