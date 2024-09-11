If you’re craving a hearty, traditional Sunday Roast in Bali, you’re in for a treat. The island’s culinary scene is diverse, and several venues offer their own mouthwatering takes on this British classic. Here’s a roundup of the top spots for a delicious Sunday Roast in Bali, each serving up a unique experience alongside perfectly roasted meats and all the trimmings.

Contents

• Jemme Bali (Seminyak)

• Finns Recreation Club (Canggu)

• Blossom Steakhouse (Sanur)

• Plumbers Arms (Kerobokan)

• The Orchard (Legian)

Best Sunday Roast in Bali: All Areas

Jemme Bali

Petitenget, Seminyak

This elegant dining spot in Petitenget is well-loved for its sophisticated ambience and excellent service, in fact, Jemme is credited for being the first restaurant to formally serve a real Sunday Roast in Bali! An extension from a jewellery shop of the same name and brand, expect a slightly more sophisticated dining experience. With its chic setting and live piano music, Jemme adds a touch of luxury to the Sunday Roast tradition. Perhaps a good excuse to have a glass of bubbly or some cocktails with your meal?

The Roast: Jemme’s Sunday Roast is actually available everyday. Jemme’s roast options include: Roast Chicken served with bread sauce; Roast Pork served with crackling and apple sauce; Roast Beef served with Yorkshire pudding and horse raddish sauce; Roast Lamb with mint sauce; and a Nut Roast (Vegetarian, moist and crunchy roasted loaf). Roasts are served with gravy, roast potatoes, creamy cauliflower cheese, sauteed green beans and roast almond, crunchy creamy leeks with bacon, green peas with baby carrots.

Platter for Two Pricing: IDR 350.000 (Chicken, Pork), IDR 425.000 (Beef), IDR 450,000 (Lamb)

Single Portion Pricing: IDR 245.000 (Chicken, Pork), IDR 275.000 (Beef), IDR 295.000 (Lamb), IDR 195.000 (Nut)

Available everyday from 11am, last orders 10pm

jemmebali.com

Finns Recreation Club

Berawa, Canggu

As one of Bali’s most classic sports and recreation centres, Finns Recreation Club really hones in on the weekend family experience with their special Sunday Roast. Served in the al-fresco restaurant at the heart of the sports club, right next to the expansive football field, it’s a great space for adults to relax and for children to play with a whole range of activities set up to keep them busy including kids movies, target games, zorbs, tug of war, face painting, slip and slide. So, this Sunday Roast in Bali is really a family day out with great food and a casual atmosphere.

The Roast: This special roast menu features a range of proteins to choose from including Beef Tenderloin, Chicken, Pork Belly & Loin, and even a Vegan option. Yes, every order is served with Yorkshire Pudding, as well as cauliflower cheese gratin, roasted potatoes with rosemary and garlic, baby carrot, green peas, string beans, marinated beetroot & black pepper gravy. Delicious!

Priced at IDR 225,000 for adults, IDR 125,000 for children. Available 11am – 9pm.

finnsreclub.com

Blossom Steakhouse

Sanur

Dubbed ‘A Feast by the Sea’, the newest Sunday Roast in Bali has been launched by Blossom Steakhouse, located on the first floor of ICON Bali Mall, Sanur, with views out over the ocean. The steakhouse is best known for their premium and dry-aged meats and steaks, delicious, melt-in-your-mouth ingredients now available through their all-you-can-eat Sunday Roast Buffet. Live music adds to the atmosphere, whether seating indoors, on the outdoor terrace or the private dining room.

The Roast: For the roast traditionalists, the classic Roast Beef, Potatoes, Vegetables and authentic Yorkshire Pudding are all part of the generous spread. But Executive Chef Brenton Banner has added much more temptations: Fresh Oysters and Prawns on Ice, served with lemon, lime, mignonette and cocktail sauce; Roast Chicken and Pork; Grilled Mixed Seafood; Buffalo Chicken Wings; plus a selection of local meats and cheeses are part of the spread.

Priced at IDR 450,000++ per adult, and IDR 190,000++ per child (12 and under).

Available Sundays, 11am to 3pm.

Plumbers Arms

Kerobokan

For a more traditional pub experience, head to Plumbers Arms in Kerobokan. This British-style pub is a haven for expats and locals alike, and they serve a Sunday Roast in Bali that feels like home. The casual, friendly vibe makes it a great spot to enjoy a comforting meal and catch up with friends over a pint (or more), with plenty of draft beers to choose from. The menu has classic pub-grub from pies, Full English Breakfast, and even real Kilkenny on tap. Play pool or watch live sports as you eat and drink.

The Roast: Labelled as ‘Plumbers Arms Famous ‘Mums’ Sunday Roast’ you can expect an authentic spread made with heart. This is a real traditional English roast, with options of Beef, Chicken, Lamb, Pork, Turkey and ‘Just Veg’. All served with Yorkshire Puddings, loaded with vegetables & lashings of gravy.

Priced at: IDR 75.000 (Veg), IDR 120.000 (Chicken), IDR 140.000 (Pork), IDR 150.000 (Beef), IDR 160.000 (Lamb). Available Sundays after 12pm – close at 1am!

theplumbersarms.com

The Orchard

Legian

Another favourite for those seeking a proper British Sunday Roast in Bali is The Orchard. This pub and live music venue is famous for its vibrant atmosphere, and their Sunday Roast doesn’t disappoint. If you love a bar that plays great rock music and supports bands and musicians, this is a great spot for just that!

The Roast: With a choice of prime import beef, succulent juicy pork & crispy crackling or delicious roasted chicken breast served with all your favourite Sunday roast delights. Each dish includes two plump Yorkshire puddings, creamy pumpkin mash, green beans, sweet baby carrots, broccoli & cauliflower cheese, roast potatoes, stuffing balls, and real home-made stock gravy. You can even mix two of the protein options!

Priced at IDR 199.000 with a half-draft of Bintang or Glass of Wine. Available 12pm to 7pm everyday Sunday.

theorchardbali.com