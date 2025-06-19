Nusantara Journey: Indulge in Flavours of the Archipelago at Tangi Restaurant

Set in the tropical dining hall of Gdas Bali Health and Wellness Resort, Tangi Restaurant is the resort’s dining venue with views overlooking the lush surroundings of Mas village. The plant-based restaurant has launched a brand-new culinary experience – Nusantara Journey: Seasons of the Archipelago.

Renowned for its world-class nourishing vegan soul food, Tangi Restaurant draws inspiration from the traditional medicinal herb in the Balinese Usadha, Tangi, with its unique blend of organic compounds and nutrients, adding a distinctive touch to their cuisine and delivering health benefits with each delectable bite.

Spearheaded by Singaraja-native Executive Chef Gede Susila Yadnya, a culinary veteran whose illustrious career spanning over 25 years has taken him across the globe, Tangi Restaurant’s latest culinary offering, ‘Nusantara Journey: Seasons of the Archipelago’, presents a plant-based menu inspired by the diverse flavours of the Indonesian archipelago. Deeply rooted in the healing philosophy of Usadha, the menu is crafted to nourish both body and soul, whilst celebrating the abundance of the archipelago with an innovative vegan twist.

Savour these new culinary creations where each dish is meticulously prepared with authentic regional spices featuring several standouts, including Jackfruit Rendang from Sumatra, Pepes Jamur from West Java, and Sate Tempe from Madura, all served with fragrant rice and house-made sambals. End your meal on a sweet note with staple Indonesian desserts, such as Bubuh Injin, Bali’s beloved black rice pudding with coconut milk and mango.

Whether you’re a fan of Indonesian cuisine or discovering it for the first time, this limited-time menu invites you to get a taste of the archipelago like never before. The ‘Nusantara Journey: Seasons of the Archipelago’ menu is available for lunch and dinner at Tangi Restaurant.

