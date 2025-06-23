The Shady Pig, the original speakeasy of The Shady Family and an icon in Bali’s underground nightlife scene, expands its story as it enters an exciting new chapter – one that brings together the bar and kitchen in an entirely new way.

Since its establishment, The Shady Pig has always been beyond the drinks; it’s always been grounded in storytelling, inspired by prohibition-era nostalgia, and an enduring passion for daring experimentation. Fast-forward to today, The Shady Pig is about what happens when flavour drives everything.

Introducing a new à la carte dining experience, this new era of The Shady Pig shifts gears, where the cocktails come first, and the food is crafted in response. Designed through a collaborative effort between Chef Lius and Head of Beverage Jonathan, each pairing is created from shared ingredients, complementary textures, or cultural narratives. It’s more than just what works well together – it’s about shared purpose, flavour harmony, and surprise.

The menu draws inspiration from European influences, particularly Italian and French influences, with a “Shady” twist: everything has been thoughtfully crafted to be easy to grab, easy to share, and enjoyable, whether you’re seated or swaying to the music. Think pinchos (skewers), gourmet sandwiches, and small plates. The format is casual and social – no pretence, just great flavours and good company.

Signature pairings to try include the Bloody Pristine, served with wagyu beef tartare, where the kitchen and bar utilise the same base ingredients to build synergy from the ground up. Another highlight is the Cape Town Bees Knees, paired with a fish crudo featuring Andaliman pepper, a nod to Batak culinary traditions. These creations are flavour-first matches that celebrate contrast, connection, and craft.

From 7 PM to 11 PM, The Shady Pig stays true to its speakeasy spirit: a hidden, intimate space filled with blues music, dim light, and cosy corners before the mood shifts at 11 PM as DJs take over the space, the tempo rises, and the experience evolves from speakeasy to a late-night playground. Whether you come for the cocktails, the cuisine, or the chaos, you’ll be in good hands and even better company.

This latest offering mirrors the brand’s core identity: do things differently, but with purpose. The expanded space has given The Shady Pig the room to develop further into its creative vision, with dishes and drinks that work well individually but shine when enjoyed together. The pairing programme will change regularly, with new flavour experiments, set menus, and surprises to keep guests curious and coming back for more.

With just 40 seats available per evening, reservations are highly recommended. Walk-ins are welcome when space allows. The launch also sets the stage for The Shady Pig’s 5th Anniversary, happening from 24-29 June 2025, where thirteen bartenders from across Asia take over the bar over five nights. It is a celebration of taste, storytelling, and the Shady way of doing things – loud, bold, and a little bit twisted.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3981 1192 or visit theshadyfamily.com

The Shady Pig

Jl. Pantai Berawa No.168, Berawa

+62 811 3981 1192

@theshadypig

theshadyfamily.com